Optoma Debuts Advanced Remote Management Solution for Audio Visual Displays

A value-added solution, OMS allows IT administrators and technicians to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously, providing seamless control across multiple devices while maximizing productivity. With an easy-to-use interface and 24/7, real-time monitoring and control, OMS enables users to check the status of display devices and make configurations to optimize performance. IT administrators and technicians can easily dispatch and broadcast emergency messages, alerts and announcements across every on-site display. Additionally, users can also remotely program and schedule devices for usage only during primary operating hours, as well as implement immediate shutdown for emergencies, reducing energy consumption and lowering operating costs.

"As a leader in audio visual display products, it was a natural fit to develop an advanced display management suite empowering users to effectively manage and control their displays from one central platform," stated Brian Soto, Director of Product Management, Optoma Technology, Inc. "With the addition of OMS, we are able to offer our customers a complete end-to-end solution to meet the ever-evolving needs of the ProAV market, as well as key segments including education, corporate, museums and leisure markets.

OMS Features:

Peace of mind - Monitor, diagnose and control your audio visual displays wirelessly from one single platform and location which eliminates the need to visit the site.

The Optoma Management Suite solution is compatible with Optoma's Creative Touch 5-Series interactive flat panels, LED displays and professional projectors, including: ZK1050, ZK750, ZU860, ZU720TST, ZU720T, 606 series, 506 series, 406 series, 403 series, as well as all projector brands with PJLink.

To further enhance the OMS solution, a cloud version will be available early next year.

For more information, please visit: www.optomausa.com/solutions

OMS is a trademark of Optoma Corporation.

*Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Q22021, for projectors +500 lumens

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia.

