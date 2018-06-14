Optoma Delivers First Home Theater Projector Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

As voice assistants continue to expand their presence and function in smart homes, Optoma is enabling home theater enthusiasts to integrate large-screen video into their Alexa smart homes, tying in with speakers, screens, lighting and more. The Optoma SmartProjection Action for Google Home and Assistant launches this week with standard and custom actions that enable users to turn the projector on and off, adjust volume and brightness, change inputs and display modes, and other image adjustment features.

"Consumers are increasingly integrating voice assistants into their daily routines, as well as expecting the convenience of smart home integration with their devices and electronics, so it was important for us to enable home theater to align with these growing consumer needs," said Brian Soto, head of product management at Optoma Technology. "At Optoma, we are focused on innovating in ways that meet consumers' ever-evolving habits and expectations, focused on bringing quality and simplicity to their lives."

SmartProjection for Smart Home, an Alexa Smart Home skill, currently allows Optoma UHD51A users to power the projector on and off, change volume and input source, and control the USB 4K UHD media player. Coming soon to the UHD51A is Advanced SmartProjection, an Alexa Custom Skill that allows users to voice-control advanced features, including the ability to change display and HDR picture modes, and PureMotion settings.

The award-winning Optoma UHD51A integrates the latest technology enhancements in color and 4K resolution for market-leading performance. With 2,400 lumens, 500,000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR10 with Rec.2020 / DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut support and Blu-ray 3D compatibility, the Optoma UHD51A offers an incredible visual experience, delivering supreme clarity, brightness and eye-popping color. It also features a built-in 4K UHD HDR media player and Android OS, along with a pair of HDMI 2.0 inputs with HDCP 2.2 support to ensure compatibility with the latest 4K UHD devices and consoles with HDR at 60 Hz refresh rates for unmatched image smoothness.

The Optoma UHD51A is being offered at the incredible price of $1,699 from Amazon, Fry's Electronics (in-store), Best Buy, Beach Camera and B&H Photo. Full specifications and details about the Optoma UHD51A is available here: www.optoma.com/us/product/uhd51a/.

About Optoma Technology

Optoma Technology is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning video and audio products for home entertainment and theater, ProAV and business. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma and NuForce products deliver stunning crystal-clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, which has continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit: www.optomausa.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optoma-delivers-first-home-theater-projector-compatible-with-google-assistant-and-amazon-alexa-300666293.html

SOURCE Optoma Technology

Related Links

http://www.optoma.com

