Optoma Introduces High Brightness and High Performance 1080P Projectors for Classrooms and Meeting Rooms

The Optoma EH412 and EH412ST deliver 4,500 and 4,000 lumens of brightness respectively, with 1080P HD resolution and support for 4K HDR input sources, sRGB and REC.709 color profiles. Add 50,000:1 contrast ratio, and users are guaranteed bright, sharp and vivid images. These dynamic projectors also deliver keystone correction and RS-232 control, providing adaptability for a wide variety of corporate and education settings. The EH412 also features a 1.3X motorized zoom and vertical lens shift, guaranteeing hassle-free and flexible installations. With its short throw distance, the Optoma EH412ST, additionally offers an incredible 1080P, 4,000 lumen picture from just a few feet away. In addition, both projectors feature an ultra-low 26 dB fan noise to minimize disturbances during operation.

Optoma EH412 and EH412ST specifications:

Resolution: 1080P (1920 x 1080)

Aspect Ratio: 16x9

Light Source: 245W lamp with 15,000 lamp life

Keystone Correction: +/- 40% vertical

Audio: Powerful 10W speakers

Inputs: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1xH HDMI 1.4a, 1x VGA, 1x audio-in, 1x USB-A, 1x VGA out, 1x audio out

EH412 Optical Zoom: 1.3X

EH412 Vertical Lens Shift: 16%

EH412ST Throw Ratio: 0.50:1

"Delivering high-brightness for lights-on viewing, incredible installation flexibility, 4K image compatibility and a long lamp life, the Optoma EH412 and EH412ST projectors incorporate several key features to accommodate the installation needs of professional settings, including meeting rooms, boardrooms and classrooms," said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. "We value our channel partners and end users' feedback, and we continue to innovate high-quality, flexible projection solutions at industry-leading prices."

The Optoma EH412 is available today for an estimated street price of $749, and the Optoma EH412ST projector for an estimated street price of $899. Both projectors are now available for purchase through authorized dealers, including Amazon, B&H Photo, ProjectorPeople.com and ProjectorSuperstore.com.

