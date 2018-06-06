Optoma Introduces Innovative New Line of High Brightness Laser Projectors for Professional Environments

Optoma ZH500T and ZH500TST are 1080p HD projectors that feature an impressive 5,000 lumens of brightness and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio with ExtremeBlack enabled. The ZH500TST offers a short throw of 0:79:1, producing stunning, vibrant images from just a few feet away. These projectors feature horizontal and vertical lens shift, 360-degree and 24/7 operation, and portrait mode for maximum usability at any angle. Both projectors are also equipped with several connectivity options, including HDBaseT and HDMI inputs to maximize convenience. They are available for an estimated street price of $2 ,999and $3,999 respectively.

and are 1080p HD projectors that feature an impressive 5,000 lumens of brightness and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio with ExtremeBlack enabled. The ZH500TST offers a short throw of 0:79:1, producing stunning, vibrant images from just a few feet away. These projectors feature horizontal and vertical lens shift, 360-degree and 24/7 operation, and portrait mode for maximum usability at any angle. Both projectors are also equipped with several connectivity options, including HDBaseT and HDMI inputs to maximize convenience. They are available for an estimated street price of ,999and respectively. Optoma ZW500T and ZU500T, featuring WXGA and WUXGA resolution respectively, provide stunning projection with an impressive 300,000:1 contrast ratio with ExtremeBlack enabled, a powerful laser light source and 1.6x zoom. The ZW500T and ZU500T project 5,000 lumens of brightness and feature extensive connectivity options, including HDBaseT and HDMI inputs. Both projectors offer built-in installation features, including horizontal and vertical lens shift, four corner correction, 360-degree and portrait mode operation to support professional installations at all difficulty levels. The ZW500T is available an estimated street price of $2,499 , while the ZU500T is available for an estimated street price of $3,199 .

"Our new line of laser projectors offers a range of robust features to accommodate the various demands of multiple professional settings, including the education, small business, house of worship and corporate markets," said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. "By continuing to produce top-of-the-line, reliable projectors, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to providing the most effective, innovative solutions to the ProAV market."

The Optoma ZW500T, ZH500T, ZU500T and ZH500TST will be available for purchase in August from ProjectorPeople, Audio General, Projector Superstore, Visual Apex and Full Compass. For more information, please visit www.optomausa.com.

Optoma at InfoComm 2018

At InfoComm 2018, Optoma is also showcasing new and top-selling ProAV projection products in a variety of creative applications at its booth (LVCC #C1929). From an innovative interactive laser projection demo featuring a Project Capacitive Touch (PCT) screen to a variety of creative 3D mapping displays, the company is bringing digital content to life with projector applications that cannot be reproduced with flat panels, providing more possibilities, innovation and flexibility for the ProAV channel.

In addition, Optoma is showing the ZH420UST, an ultra short throw projector with built-in blending and warping capabilities, in a laser projection demo featuring an ultrawide Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen designed to display super bright images, even in environments with high ambient lighting. The company is also showcasing the ZU1050, an ultra-bright 10,000 lumen laser projector, as well as the upcoming ZU750, in innovative blending and mapping demos that create engaging experiences ideal for a wide range of professional and entertainment environments.

Optoma is also presenting its first 10,000 lumen 4K UHD ProScene projector alongside the Calibre PS300T signal processor. The Calibre product family expands Optoma's array of innovative products for the professional market and provides lightning fast video source switching, scaling and picture-in-picture.

For more information about Optoma and its products please visit: www.optomausa.com/.

About Optoma Technology

Optoma Technology is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning video and audio products for home entertainment and theater, ProAV and business. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma and NuForce products deliver stunning crystal clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, which has continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit: www.optomausa.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optoma-introduces-innovative-new-line-of-high-brightness-laser-projectors-for-professional-environments-300660697.html

SOURCE Optoma Technology

Related Links

http://www.optomausa.com

