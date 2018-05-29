Optoma Launches NuForce BE Free5 Earbuds with Audiophile-Quality Sound and True Wireless Freedom

The Optoma NuForce BE Free5 true wireless earbuds feature graphene-coated 6mm dynamic drivers and support AAC Bluetooth codec for both Apple and Android Oreo devices to deliver superior sound to audiophiles. With a battery life of up to four hours, plus 12 hours of extra charge with the portable charging case, consumers can enjoy hours of their favorite music, whether commuting, working, working out or on-the-go. In addition, the charging case is equipped with fast charging for one hour of playback with 15 minutes of charge. These powerhouse earbuds feature the latest Qualcomm CSR True Wireless Bluetooth solution, Qualcomm CVC noise cancelling microphone technology with wind noise reduction and custom SpinFit eartips for a snug fit with strong, crisp, clear audio.

Audiophile-Quality Sound : The Optoma NuForce BE Free5 earbuds utilize the latest AAC for both Apple and Android Oreo devices to provide high quality audio. Featuring dynamic graphene drivers, these earbuds deliver a warm and crisp audio experience with deep bass.

: The Optoma NuForce BE Free5 earbuds utilize the latest AAC for both Apple and Android Oreo devices to provide high quality audio. Featuring dynamic graphene drivers, these earbuds deliver a warm and crisp audio experience with deep bass. Data-Driven Design : Optoma NuForce leveraged third party analysis of over 1,000 ears to optimally design the most secure and comfortable fitting earbuds. Their sleek enclosures are ergonomically designed with weight balance closer to a user's ear, resulting in a more secure fit. They also come with SpinFit 360-degree rotation ear tips in two different shapes and multiple sizes to ensure a great fit.

: Optoma NuForce leveraged third party analysis of over 1,000 ears to optimally design the most secure and comfortable fitting earbuds. Their sleek enclosures are ergonomically designed with weight balance closer to a user's ear, resulting in a more secure fit. They also come with SpinFit 360-degree rotation ear tips in two different shapes and multiple sizes to ensure a great fit. Long-Lasting Battery : Optoma NuForce BE Free5 deliver long-lasting battery life: users can listen to four hours of continuous sound with up to three extra full charges with its portable charging case, for a total of 16 hours of listening time.

: Optoma NuForce BE Free5 deliver long-lasting battery life: users can listen to four hours of continuous sound with up to three extra full charges with its portable charging case, for a total of 16 hours of listening time. Easy-to-Use Controls: The earbuds are equipped with built-in CVC noise-canceling microphone for calls, and buttons on top of the earpieces to control volume, activate Siri, Google Assistant and to play, pause and skip songs.

The earbuds are equipped with built-in CVC noise-canceling microphone for calls, and buttons on top of the earpieces to control volume, activate Siri, Google Assistant and to play, pause and skip songs. For Any Environment: Built to accommodate multiple activities and environments, the Optoma NuForce BE Free5 earbuds have an IPX5 rating, are sweat proof, water and weather resistant, ensuring coverage in all terrains and environments.

"We are focused on disrupting the market with premium wireless and true wireless earphones at incredible prices," said Jyri Jokirinta, senior manager of NuForce audio at Optoma Technology. "The Optoma NuForce BE Free5 earbuds combine premium quality sound from the most advanced technologies on the market today and are available at an unmatched price for our customers."

The Optoma NuForce BE Free5 are the most affordable, high quality true wireless earbuds on the market today, providing an incredible audio experience – they are available on Amazon now for $99.

Optoma Technology is a world leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning video and audio products for home entertainment and theater, ProAV and business.

