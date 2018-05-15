Optoma Ships World's First, Highly Anticipated Alexa-Compatible Home Theater Projector

As voice continues to expand its presence in smart homes, Optoma is enabling home theater enthusiasts to integrate large-screen video into their Alexa smart homes, tying in with speakers, lighting and more. An estimated 8.2 million people have an Amazon Alexa device, and there are now more than one billion voice searches per month, according to Alpine.AI. Exclusive to the Optoma UHD51A, the SmartProjection for Smart Home skill allows users to power the projector on and off, change volume and input source, and control the USB 4K UHD Media Player.

Beyond its voice innovation, the award-winning Optoma UHD51A integrates the latest technology enhancements in color and 4K resolution for market-leading performance. With 2,400 lumens, 500,000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR10 with Rec.2020 / DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut support and Blu-ray 3D compatibility, the Optoma UHD51A offers an incredible visual experience, delivering supreme clarity, brightness and eye-popping color. It also features a built-in 4K UHD HDR media player and Android OS, along with a pair of HDMI 2.0 inputs with HDCP 2.2 support to ensure compatibility with the latest 4K UHD devices and consoles with HDR at 60 Hz refresh rates for unmatched image smoothness. The Optoma UHD51A is being offered at the incredible price of $1,699.

Features of the Optoma UHD51A include:

Resolution: 3480 x 2160 4K UHD

UHD Brightness: 2,400 ANSI lumens

Contrast Ratio: 500,000:1 with Dynamic Black

Color Gamut Support; REC.709, DCI-P3, HDR10 (REC.2020) compatible

Color Wheel: RGBRGB 6-segment color wheel

Lens Shift: 15% vertical

Throw Ratio: 1.21 – 1.59

Optical Zoom: 1.3x

Audio: Two 5W integrated speakers

Smart Features: Amazon Alexa Smart Home Skill, 4K UHD HDR USB Media Player compatibility, PC-Free Office and PDF Viewer

UHD HDR USB Media Player compatibility, PC-Free Office and PDF Viewer Connectivity: Two HDMI 2.0 ports with HDCP 2.2 and MHL 2.1 support, USB 2.0 (service port), USB (for Alexa Wi-Fi adapter), USB (media playback), USB (for wireless screen mirroring)

"Optoma's leadership in the consumer home theater space has largely been attributable to our ability to design and deliver projectors that leverage the latest innovations and technologies to deliver a great entertainment experience at an affordable price point," said Brian Soto, head of product management at Optoma Technology. "With smart home adoption on the rise, and voice increasingly becoming a preferred way for consumers to interface with their electronics, we prioritized delivering this feature to our audience."

The Optoma UHD51A is available for purchase now from Amazon, Fry's Electronics (in-store), Best Buy, Beach Camera and B&H Photo for an estimated street price of $1,699. For more information, please visit www.optoma.com/us/product/uhd51a/.

About Optoma Technology

Optoma Technology is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning video and audio products for home entertainment and theater, ProAV and business. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma and NuForce products deliver stunning crystal-clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, which has continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

