Optoma Unveils GT3500HDR Compact Gaming and Home Entertainment Ultra Short Throw Projector

FREMONT, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD projection and DLP® Laser brand in the Americas,* today introduced the GT3500HDR, a compact full HD 1080p ultra short throw projector for optimal gaming experiences, movies and home entertainment viewing, and work-from-home office needs. Joining the company's line of award-winning, full HD 1080p resolution projectors, the GT3500HDR projector delivers high brightness at 3,800 lumens, reliable long-term usage, and installation flexibility for a variety of home viewing occasions – all in a compact, eco-friendly, ultra short throw design.

Delivering superior color performance and a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, the new ultra short throw projector provides vibrant, true-to-life visuals for watching movies, TV shows, and live sports, gaming, and remote work. Featuring an ultra short throw lens, the GT3500HDR can display up to 100-inch images from less than one foot away (120-inch maximum) from the screen or projection surface for convenient use in any room, no matter the location.

Developed with simplicity in mind to address demand for versatile home theater projection options, the GT3500HDR comes in a compact size and lightweight design approximately 28% smaller than its predecessor, the GT5600, and the eco-friendly chassis is made with up to 50% PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastics.**

Suitable for console to PC gaming, the GT3500HDR provides an exceptional, big screen experience for avid gamers. The projector takes gaming to new heights with ultra-low input lag that is four times lower than the competing display technology with 8.6ms at 120Hz 1080p and 17ms at 60Hz 4K UHD input, giving gamers smooth and responsive gaming sessions.

Optoma's DuraCore laser technology extends the life of the new GT3500HDR by up to six times compared to an equivalent lamp projector, offering lifetime reliability with 30,000 hours of operation in Eco mode. For consistent, long-term usage with minimal maintenance, the projector's optical engine is airtight and dust-resistant with IP6X certification. For easy installation, the GT3500HDR is equipped with several features including four-corner correction, horizontal and vertical keystone correction, as well as 360-degree and portrait mode for flexible place and play.

"With consumers seeking flexible projection solutions for a variety of home usage scenarios, we've introduced our latest ultra short throw alternative with the GT3500HDR, delivering incredible brightness and true-to-life color in a new compact and environmentally friendly design," said Billy Harrison, Product Manager at Optoma. "A suite of convenient installation features makes the GT35000HDR an ideal projector for any space and takes the big screen experience to new levels for competitive gaming, home entertainment, or home offices."

The GT3500HDR is available for an estimated street price of $1,499 and can be purchased at B&H Photo https://www.bhphotovideo.com/.

Optoma GT3500HDR key features include:

Resolution: 1080p Full HD (1920x1080)

Brightness: 3,800 lumens

Contrast ratio: 500,000:1

Color: HDR compatibility with 4K HDR Input

HDR Input Throw ratio: 0.25:1

Light source: DuraCore laser with up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation (Eco mode)

Noise level: 27db (Eco mode)

Built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode with 8.6ms response time in 1080p at 120Hz and 17ms response time in 1080p at 60Hz with 4K UHD input

UHD input Image size: Up to 100" image from less than one foot away

Flexible installation features: Ultra short throw lens, 1.15x zoom, 24/7 operation, 360-degree and portrait mode, horizontal and vertical keystone and four-corner correction

Inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0 / Outputs: 1 x USB-A power 1.5A, 1 x Audio 3.5mm

Control: 1 x RS232, 1 x RJ45, 1 x 3D sync

*DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments

*No.1 DLP Laser Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, 2023

*No.1 4K UHD Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, 2023

**Based on the comparison of the 2023 Optoma mainstream UST laser projector series and its previous generation.

