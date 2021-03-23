Optoma unveils lightning-fast 240Hz, low latency UHD35 and UHD38 4K UHD gaming and home entertainment projectors

With full 8.3 million on-screen pixels, the new models are Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® certified True 4K UHD and produce 4 million more pixels than inferior 4K Pro UHD projectors in the market that do not meet the official 4K UHD industry standard.

The input responses of the UHD35 and UHD38 are unparalleled in consumer projection today, with Enhanced Gaming Mode delivering an ultra-low input lag of 4.2ms, resulting in unmatched visual fluidity and rivalling high performance gaming monitors and TVs. Based on resolution and refresh rate, the response times for the UHD35 and UHD38 are:

4K UHD @ 60Hz: 16.7ms

UHD @ 60Hz: 16.7ms 1080P @ 60Hz: 16.7ms

1080P @ 120Hz: 8.9ms

1080P @ 240Hz: 4.2ms

These next-generation projectors deliver an image of up to 300 inches, HDR10 and HLG compatibility and incredible contrast for visually stunning, lights-on viewing. With horizontal and vertical keystone and 4-corner correction, placement and installation is simple and flexible. Dual HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 support ensures connectivity to the latest 4K UHD devices while a 12V trigger enables control of motorized screens. With an up to 15,000-hour lamp life, the UHD35 and UHD38 deliver many years of use with minimal maintenance when using Dynamic Black mode for a lower total cost of ownership.

"As the #1 brand worldwide in 4K UHD projection technology, we are committed to bringing products to market that are innovative, accessible and easy to use. The UHD35 and UHD38 projectors elevate our level of performance with an industry-leading 4.2ms low latency, delivering fast-moving experiences perfect for a competitive gaming advantage," said Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, Optoma. "As consumers continue to seek at-home entertainment experiences that rival professional audio-visual systems, our new projector line-up delivers in spades with amazing clarity, color, brightness and precision."

Additional specifications of the UHD35 and UHD38 include:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR10 and HLG compatible

Color gamut support: REC.709, DCI-P3

Brightness: 3,600/ 4,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast ratio: Up to 1,000,000:1 with Dynamic Black

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Color wheel: 8-segment RGBWRGBW

I/O: 2x HDMI v2.0, VGA in, audio in, audio out, S/PDIF, USB-A Power

Built-in 10W speaker

Image size: Up to 300"

Light source life: Up to 15,000 hours of operation in Dynamic Black mode

Blu-Ray 3D support

The Optoma UHD35 is available for purchase through Optoma authorized dealers for an estimated street price of $1,299.

The Optoma UHD38 is available for purchase through Optoma authorized dealers for an estimated street price of $1,399.

DLP® is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma Technology, the No. 1 4K UHD projection brand and the No. 1 DLP projector brand in North America** delivers award-winning video products for the home and on-the-go. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma products deliver stunning crystal-clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.optoma.com

*Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2020

**Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2020, for projectors, +500 lumens

SOURCE Optoma Technology

Related Links

http://www.optoma.com

