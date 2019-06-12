Optoma's New ProScene ZK1050, ZK750 and ZK507 4K UHD Laser Projectors Shine Bright at InfoComm

The Optoma ProScene ZK1050 and ZK750 are flagship 4K UHD laser projectors featuring 10,000 and 7,500 lumens of brightness, respectively, and an impressive 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio with Extreme Black enabled. Providing powerful color performance and rich blacks, the ProScene ZK1050 and ZK750 also feature MultiColor Laser (MCL) technology with blue and red lasers and HDR10 for wide color gamut support. Additionally, the Optoma ProScene ZK507 4K UHD laser projector delivers the same impressive ultra high definition resolution, laser light color performance and reliability with 5,000 lumens of brightness for mid-sized professional venues.

Compatible with multiple interchangeable optical lens options, the Optoma ZK1050 and ZK750 offer 24/7, 360-degree and portrait-mode operation to accommodate even the most complex installation projects. These high-performance projectors are also equipped with a variety of key installation features, including built-in edge blending and warping, four corner and keystone correction and motorized lens shift, zoom and focus with full lens memory. Coupled with an IP6X-certified optical engine and Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) technology for seamless software updates, the ZK1050 and ZK750 are low-maintenance projection options that guarantee lower cost of ownership.

In addition to the ZK1050 and ZK750, Optoma also unveiled its ProScene ZK507, a 5,000 lumen 4K UHD laser projector ideal for mid-sized venues. Designed for trouble-free installations, the ZK507 offers up to 30,000 hours of nearly maintenance-free operation (Eco mode) and an IP5X dust resistant optical engine for hassle-free performance. The Optoma ZK507 also features 1.6X zoom and HDR10 compatibility, producing quality visuals with exceptional flexibility.

"As our brightest and highest lumen 4K laser projectors, the ZK1050 and ZK750 deliver exceptional performance with elite brightness, greater projection flexibility and stunning image quality. Compatible with multiple interchangeable lens options with various throw distances, the ProScene ZK1050 and ZK750 offer impressive throw ratio coverage to provide the installation flexibility our customers have been yearning for," said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. "By providing our customers with robust display solutions, we continue to deliver on our promise to innovate products that address the specific performance needs of the ProAV market."

Key specifications of the Optoma ProScene ZK1050 and ZK750 include:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 10,000 (ZK1050) and 7,500 (ZK750) ANSI lumens

Contrast Ratio: 2,000,000:1 with Extreme Black enabled

Light Source: Optoma DURACORE laser phosphor, providing up to 30,000 hours of operation on eco-mode

Laser Type: MCL (red and blue laser)

Optical Engine: Airtight, IP6X-certified optical engine

Motorized lens shift, zoom and focus with full lens memory

Image stacking and edge blending

Built-in portrait and 360-degree operation mode

Connectivity: HDMI, HDBaseT, 3G-SDI, LAN and RS232

Compatible with six interchangeable lenses, ranging from 0:85:1 to 10:18:1

Pricing:

The Optoma ZK1050 is available for purchase now for an estimated street price of $23,999 through Optoma authorized dealers and distributors.

The Optoma ZK750 is available for purchase now for an estimated street price of $17,999 through Optoma authorized dealers and distributors.

The Optoma ZK507 will be available for purchase late Q3 for an estimated street price of $5,499 through Optoma authorized dealers and distributors.

Optoma Additionally Debuts Hassle-Free, Wireless 4K and WUXGA Presentation System

Optoma additionally today debuted its one-click QuickCast Pro-4K and QuickCast Pro-WU wireless presentation system, with 4K and WUXGA resolution content sharing, respectively. Seamless and hassle-free, the QuickCast Pro system features enhanced plug-and-play collaboration for boardrooms, classrooms and more. With both HDMI and USB-C connectivity (for DisplayPort Alternative Mode), along with an industry-leading six-hour battery life, the QuickCast Pro system wirelessly shares 4K and WUXGA video and stereo audio to display devices with just the click of a button. The Optoma QuickCast Pro-4K and QuickCast Pro-WU will be available for purchase in August through Optoma authorized dealers and distributors for $999 and $699, respectively.

Highly-Anticipated Optoma CinemaX P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector Makes an Appearance at InfoComm

The Optoma CinemaX P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Ultra Short Throw projector is an all-in-one smart home cinema system that integrates a 4K ultra high definition home theater projector and a premium NuForce soundbar – combining advanced technology and design to create elevated home cinema experiences. Featuring IFTTT support, easy access to streaming services, versatile smart customization through Optoma's Infowall and voice control capabilities, the CinemaX P1 is designed to seamlessly integrate into smart homes. This all-in-one home cinema projector also offers an easy auto geometry correction system driven by the SmartFIT app and Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) technology for hassle-free software updates, as well as support for Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus pass through over optical and HDMI arc. The Optoma CinemaX P1 will be available later this summer.

