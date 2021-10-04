Optoma's New ZX300 and ZW350 Projectors Shine Bright in K-12 Classrooms, Corporate Environments

Following its predecessors, the Optoma ZX300 and ZW350 offer amazing brightness, stunning image quality, dependable operation, and a variety of built-in features to provide maximum flexibility and enhanced performance. Featuring 3,500 lumens and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio, the Optoma ZX300 and ZW350 produce bright and sharp images with amazing color precision. With a long-lasting, DuraCore laser light source, these projectors guarantee up to 30,000 hours of low-cost and virtually maintenance-free operation in Eco mode, providing integrators and end-users with a greater ROI compared to lamp-based solutions. Equipped with 1.1x and 1.3x optical zoom, respectively, 360-degree and portrait mode operation, auto keystone, as well as a compact and lightweight footprint, the Optoma ZX300 and ZW350 are a breeze to install and easily transportable from one classroom to the next.

Optoma ZX300 and ZW350 specifications:

Resolution: XGA (1024x768)/WXGA (1280x800)

Brightness: 3,500 lumens

Light Source: DuraCore laser

Light Source Life: Up to 30,000 hours ( Eco Mode )

) Contrast Ratio: 300,000:1

Optical Engine: IP6X certified optical engine

1.1x optical zoom/1.3x optical zoom

360-degree and portrait mode operation

The Optoma ZX300 and ZW350 also offer robust input options including HDMI and VGA, as well as RS-232 connectivity.

Additionally, the ZW350 features an RJ45 port for control LAN via Crestron, Extron, PJ-Link or Telnet.

"Delivering up to WXGA resolution, high brightness, incredible installation flexibility, and dependable operation, the Optoma ZX300 and ZW350 deliver best-in-class performances at a market-leading price, lowering the barrier to entry for professional projection solutions," said Kishan Mistry, Senior Product Manager, Optoma. "We continue to listen to our channel partners and end users' feedback, delivering on our promise to produce innovative and reliable display technologies to meet their various presentation needs."

Availability and Pricing:

The Optoma ZX300 is available for $719.

The Optoma ZW350 is available for $799.

