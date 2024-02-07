Optometry Software Market in Europe to grow by USD 291.95 million from 2022-2027; Hospitals segment to contribute significantly to market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The optometry software market in Europe size is expected to grow by USD 291.95 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by End-user (Hospitals, Nursing homes, and Others) and Type (Cloud-based and Web-based).

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Optometry Software Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Accra Solutions Inc., Avebury Computing Ltd., DoctorConnect, DrChrono Inc., Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd., First Insight Corp., Generation.NET Ltd., iTRUST, LiquidEHR Inc., Ocuco Ltd., OD Link, OD Online, Optinet Ltd., Optisoft Ltd., Optix Software Ltd., Smart Optometry Ltd., Thomson Software Solutions, Vision Plus PMS Ltd., XEYEX Ltd., Yocale Network Corp.

accra.ca - The company offers optometry software namely, Filopto. Also, under this segment, the company is engaged in the development and manufacture of Eye Care Practice Management Software.



Optometry Software Market In Europe: Segmentation Analysis

The hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. The end users of this segment use this software for EHRs and EMRs, and to help diagnose and treat eye and vision conditions ranging from astigmatism to glaucoma.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Optometry Software Market In Europe: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Growing ophthalmology market

Increasing prevalence of eye disorders

Benefits associated with optometry software

The growing ophthalmology market drives market growth. Eye diseases and technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology have been witnessing great growth. For instance, according to the European Society of Ophthalmology, myopia is expected to overtake cataracts as Europe's most common cause of permanent vision loss and blindness.

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the eyecare industry is an emerging market trend.

What are the key data covered in this optometry software market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the optometry software market in Europe between 2022 and 2027.

between 2022 and 2027. Precise estimation of the optometry software market in Europe size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mental health industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of optometry software market in Europe vendors.

