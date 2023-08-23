Optometry Software Market size in North America to grow by USD 526.96 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing Prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases to Influence Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The optometry software market in North America is expected to grow by USD 526.96 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. The growing ophthalmology market is a major trend in the market. The increasing focus of manufacturers on research and development of innovative treatments is driving the North American ophthalmic market. This growth will drive growing demand for software solutions that manage patient treatment, prescriptions, eyeglasses, and other data. Furthermore, optometry software helps ophthalmologists efficiently organize daily tasks, activities, and monitoring requirements. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled North America Optometry Software Market

Optometry Software Market in North America 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our optometry software market in North America report covers the following areas:

Optometry Software Market in North America 2023-2027: Segmentation

Optometry Software Market in North America is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals



Nursing Homes



Others

Type

Cloud-based



Web-based

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the importance of diagnostic and surgical procedures in ophthalmology in hospitals along with the increasing integration of advanced optometry software. Eye care hospitals often establish close partnerships with companies in the market. In addition, some key players are focusing on building efficient distribution networks with hospitals to expand their market reach. Hence, such factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Optometry Software Market in North America 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is a key factor driving market growth. The market in the region is growing due to the prevalence of eye diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive problems. The expanding demographic of the elderly and the high frequency of ophthalmic surgeries are the key factors. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes further contribute to the increase in eye diseases. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The rising medical data privacy concerns are a significant challenge restricting market growth.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Optometry Software Market in North America 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the Optometry Software Market in North America, including some of the companies such as Compulink Healthcare Solutions, Crystal Practice Management, Doctorsoft Corp., DrChrono Inc., Eye Care Leaders, EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems Inc., First Insight Corp., Health Innovation Technologies Inc., LiquidEHR Inc., Medflow Holding LLC, Meditab Software Inc., Milner Inc., Nextech Systems LLC, Ocuco Ltd., Optical POS Software LLC, Optometric Services Inc., Solutionreach Inc., Vision Service Plan, Weave Communications Inc., WRS Health, and Yocale Network Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Optometry Software Market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offering

Compulink Healthcare Solutions - The company offers optometry software such as OneTab EHR, Telehealth, and Unique Visual Documentation Engine. Also, through this segment, the company offers EHR and practice management solutions.

The company offers optometry software such as OneTab EHR, Telehealth, and Unique Visual Documentation Engine. Also, through this segment, the company offers EHR and practice management solutions. Crystal Practice Management - The company offers optometry software features such as online forms, custom records, and machine integrations.

The company offers optometry software features such as online forms, custom records, and machine integrations. Doctorsoft Corp. - The company offers optometry software such as Ophthalmic EHR and Optometric Network Enhancing Telemedicine platform.

Optometry Software Market in North America 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the optometry software market growth in North America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the optometry software market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the optometry software market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the optometry software market companies in North America

Related Reports

The healthcare information software market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,279.27 million at a CAGR of 4.98% between 2022 and 2027. This healthcare information software market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (HIS and PIS), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is the key driver for the growth of the market.

The cancer registry software market size is estimated to grow by USD 82.3 million at a CAGR of 12.13% between 2022 and 2027. This cancer registry software market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (government and third party, pharma biotech and medical device companies, hospitals and medical practice, private payers, and research institutes), type (stand-alone software and integrated software), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The growing prevalence of cancer cases is driving the growth of the cancer registry software market.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

