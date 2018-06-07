Optomi Diversifies - Becomes Optomi Professional Services and Acquires Healthcare IT Firm

ATLANTA, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomi, a technology talent company, is rebranding to Optomi Professional Services (OPS) to appropriately reflect its expansion into the onshore outsourcing solutions business and the healthcare IT space. The creation of OPS represents a new unprecedented collection of elite diversified brands rooted in a common purpose - identifying and creating talent to make a meaningful impact.

OPS = Optomi + Provalus + Healthcare IT

Michael Winwood, Co-founder and CEO of OPS noted, "The achievements of Optomi's technology talent business over the past five years and the phenomenal success of our domestic rural outsourcing business, Provalus, have provided the catalyst for Optomi Professional Services. Now, adding healthcare IT expands our growth potential and creates a unique suite of services within the industry. We are pleased to announce the acquisition of healthcare technology talent company 1st Solution USA as we broaden our capabilities."

Kimberly Bowden, CEO and Founder of 1st Solution USA commented, "Having created a very specialized business that focuses on technology recruitment for the healthcare industry, we are delighted to be merging into OPS. Our firm's culture matches incredibly well with OPS' values. Their mission, unique methodology and financial support will allow us to take our services to the next level nationally."

The privately held firm has experienced success in the healthcare direct hire market and will expand its offering to include contract consulting under the OPS umbrella for even greater value to its client base. Todd Black, Co-founder and COO of OPS stated, "We are thrilled to have 1st Solution USA joining the OPS family. We would like to congratulate Kimberly and her team on their success in building a strong business. Having worked with Kimberly earlier in our careers, we have a great deal of respect for her. There is a fluid cultural synergy between our firms and we are confident

we will do great things together."

The addition of healthcare IT helps round out a unique portfolio of complimentary technology talent solutions. 1st Solution USA will undergo rebranding over the next several months to authentically communicate its expansion of services. The transaction is expected to close July 1, 2018.

ABOUT OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, LLC

OPS was born out of a passion for making a meaningful impact all across the U.S. We take a refreshing approach to identifying and creating the best technology talent to fuel successful business relationships. Optomi Professional Services provides innovative alternatives to stale traditional staffing and offshore outsourcing.

Optomi Professional Services is a collection of elite brands that advance technology while impacting kids, communities and generations to come. As we deliver our holistic solution to address the tech talent shortage, OPS fulfills its mission to provide meals for under-resourced children, create opportunities for families to thrive through the creation of technology careers and elevate entire communities as a result of the economic growth we enable.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optomi-diversifies---becomes-optomi-professional-services-and-acquires-healthcare-it-firm-300662035.html

SOURCE Optomi Professional Services

Related Links

http://www.optomiservices.com

