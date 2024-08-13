OPTOMI SHINES AGAIN AS AN INC. 5000 FASTEST GROWING COMPANY FOR THE 8TH YEAR IN A ROW

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomi has once again been named one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine with the release of its annual Inc. 5000 list. This marks the eighth consecutive year that Optomi has earned this recognition, showcasing an unwavering commitment to excellence and growth.

"This achievement highlights our team's ability to navigate challenges and seize opportunities. We're proud to be part of the Inc. 5000 and excited for the future as we continue to grow and evolve," said Chuck Ruggiero, CEO of Optomi Professional Services. "Our inclusion in this list for the eighth consecutive year serves as a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish together. We are more motivated than ever to push boundaries, embrace change, and drive forward with the same determination that has brought us this far."

Compiled annually by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. This award is based on sustained revenue growth over a three-year period and showcases organizations that have demonstrated consistent growth and the ability to thrive in competitive markets. Over this period, Optomi achieved an impressive 145% growth, highlighting our commitment to excellence and innovation within a dynamic marketplace.

Optomi President Radka Winwood said, "We are thrilled to be recognized among the fastest-growing companies in America, a testament to the extraordinary grit, tenacity, and drive of our team. This achievement underscores our unwavering perseverance, innovation, and ability to stay ahead of industry trends. As we move forward, our focus remains on driving growth and exceeding expectations for our partners and consultants alike."

ABOUT OPTOMI

Optomi Professional Services (OPS) is a 100% U.S.-based firm dedicated to providing skillset-focused support through three service channels: talent, professional, and managed services. Collectively, our partners are provided with a comprehensive suite of services to fuel their technology initiatives. Founded with a mission of giving back, we strive to make a positive impact on our consultants, clients, and communities.

