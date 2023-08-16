OPTOMI RECOGNIZED AS AN INC. 5000 FASTEST GROWING COMPANY FOR THE 7TH YEAR IN A ROW

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Inc. 5000 list revealed Optomi, LLC as one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies with a ranking of 2,782. Optomi Professional Services has made this prestigious list every year of its eligibility, making this the company's seventh consecutive year being ranked.

Optomi Professional Services, comprised of both the Optomi and Provalus brands, is an I.T. talent services and outsourcing firm dedicated to partnering with clients to fuel technology initiatives.

"We're honored to be listed alongside some of the most innovative, successful, and fastest growing companies in the U.S. In this incredibly competitive and challenging business landscape, doing the extraordinary is what keeps you at the top. I'm proud of how the team serves our clients and consultant-base so well," commented Optomi Professional Services CEO, Chuck Ruggiero.

Companies are selected to the Inc. 5000 list based on their percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. Optomi, LLC has experienced a 3-year revenue growth of 192% which has also earned it recognition from Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Fastest Growing Staffing Firms. In the Inc. 5000 subcategory of Human Resources, Optomi, LLC achieved the notable ranking of number 128.

President of Optomi, Radka Winwood, said, "this recognition is a testament to the drive and passion of our team to deliver excellence as we support our clients with the highest-quality talent for their projects."

ABOUT OPTOMI

Optomi Professional Services is a 100% U.S.-based firm dedicated to partnering with clients to fuel their technology initiatives. Through our elite brands of Optomi and Provalus, we deploy the best tech talent to help define the technology of tomorrow. Our skillset-focused support through two service channels (talent services and onshore outsourcing solutions) provides the comprehensive suite of services our clients need to achieve success. OPS was founded on a mission of giving back and positively impacting our consultants, clients, and communities.

