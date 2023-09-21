OPTOMI RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING STAFFING FIRMS IN 2023

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomi is pleased to announce its recognition by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Fastest Growing Staffing Firms for 2023. Optomi was ranked 77th on the comprehensive list, but 17th for IT staffing companies.

To qualify for the 2023 Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms list, companies must have posted a minimum of $1 million in US revenue in 2018 and have had a compound annual growth rate of at least 15% from 2018-2022. This year, the methodology for selection has become even more stringent, further elevating this prestigious achievement.

"It is an honor to be named to SIA's list of fastest-growing staffing firms. This is our fourth year on their list and it's a testament to the hard work our team puts in every day," said Optomi CEO, Chuck Ruggiero. "This recognition has come close on the heels of Optomi being named to INC 5000's list of fastest growing companies and we are extremely proud of the explosive, organic growth we have continued to achieve year after year."

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is a global advisory firm providing staffing and workforce solutions to all parts of the ecosystem in staffing, recruitment, and contingent work.

ABOUT OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Optomi Professional Services is a 100% U.S.-based firm dedicated to partnering with clients to fuel their technology initiatives. Through our elite brands of Optomi and Provalus, we deploy the best tech talent to help define the technology of tomorrow. Our skillset-focused support through two service channels (talent services and onshore outsourcing solutions) provides the comprehensive suite of services our clients need to achieve success. OPS was founded on a mission of giving back and positively impacting our consultants, clients, and communities.

