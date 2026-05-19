Optro and EY US Launch Joint Offering

Integrated solution combines Optro's AI-powered GRC system of action with EY's advisors experience to deliver end-to-end regulatory change management at enterprise scale.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro (formerly AuditBoard), the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced the launch of a new offering leveraging Optro's AI-powered RegComply offering with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) advisory professional services on regulatory change management. This offering will enable organizations to identify, assess, and act on regulatory change faster.

Across industries, companies must navigate oversight from multiple regulatory bodies and address hundreds of regulatory changes each year. For many compliance and operations teams, keeping pace means manually tracking changes across jurisdictions, determining which updates apply, and racing to implement them before the next wave of new or amended regulation arrives. This legacy approach often increases operational costs and processing times, diverts compliance teams from critical substantive issues, and undermines operational confidence.

Available today, Optro's AI-powered Horizon Scanning automatically monitors and prioritizes regulatory changes from more than 10,000 issuing bodies across 750+ jurisdictions, reducing regulatory noise by up to 97 percent. Additionally, EY US helps clients transform raw regulatory requirements into actionable, organization-specific insights compliance teams can act on immediately.

"Regulatory change management consistently ranks as one of the most resource-intensive compliance challenges across our customer community," said Scott Whitlock, VP Global Alliances, Optro. "This new offering synthesizes Optro's AI capabilities and leverages the data and intelligence layers of EY.ai for Risk, working together at every layer of the regulatory change management process. With this integrated approach, customers can move away from manual processes and avoid the consequences of noncompliance."

By utilizing EY US' program design and implementation support services, which is supported by EY US' proprietary taxonomies, and applying content received from a leading provider of regulatory data, the offering expects to automate approximately 75 percent of the traditional compliance workload, including real-time horizon scanning, gap analysis, and automated control generation. This can allow organizations to bypass months of manual mapping, by enabling them to instantly rank regulatory signals by relevance and move directly to implementation with the speed of AI.

"Our clients tell us that the pace of regulatory change has outstripped their ability to manage it with traditional approaches," said Marc Heon, EY Global Regulatory Compliance Solution Leader. "This offering brings together our regulatory knowledge capital — including enriched obligations, managed services, compliance framework design, and operating model experience — with Optro's purpose-built technology platform that automates monitoring and prioritization at scale. Clients get a comprehensive offering from initial scoping through ongoing managed services, backed by the strength of both organizations."

For more information or to request a joint regulatory change readiness assessment, visit optro.ai.

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

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SOURCE Optro, Inc