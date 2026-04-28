Optro Launches MCP Server to Provide Universal AI Interoperability for GRC Data

New MCP plugin provides governed, real-time intelligence layer securely connecting enterprise AI and GRC data.

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro (formerly AuditBoard), the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, seamlessly connecting customers' enterprise AI directly to their GRC data. The integration establishes a universal API for AI, enabling organizations' preferred LLMs to securely speak to their live Optro GRC environment. This eliminates the need to manually switch between platforms or build custom workarounds.

The launch of MCP, combined with Optro's comprehensive AI governance capabilities, provides enterprises with an end-to-end solution to accelerate AI adoption while maintaining rigorous oversight. While the integration bridges the gap between organizations' LLM of record and their GRC data, Optro's AI governance provides the necessary guardrails to enable customers to inventory models, manage permissions, and ensure every AI interaction is grounded in truth and compliance.

"With MCP, customers will be able to meaningfully cut down the amount of time spent manually copying and pasting data to their enterprise LLM," said Happy Wang, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Optro. "This integration will extend the power of Optro's platform, meeting GRC teams where they are and adding a highly flexible, unified intelligence layer over their organization's entire GRC ecosystem."

Optro's MCP plugin allows customers to use natural language within their existing AI chat interface to leverage:

Enterprise-grade security: Unlike open AI queries, MCP is secure and honors a user's exact role, team, and permissions. No data is shown the specific user does not have access to.

Unlike open AI queries, MCP is secure and honors a user's exact role, team, and permissions. No data is shown the specific user does not have access to. Real-time, dynamic context: The AI queries the live environment to retrieve exact, nuanced information rather than relying on outdated, static document uploads.

The AI queries the live environment to retrieve exact, nuanced information rather than relying on outdated, static document uploads. Out-of-the-box interoperability: MCP provides integration without the heavy IT burden of custom builds, ensuring customers aren't locked into a single AI bot. If a team switches AI providers, they can easily connect their new provider to their Optro environment.

"By connecting our enterprise AI with our GRC environment, we can move away from manual reporting and toward a future where we can remediate threats before they become loss events," said Emmanual Benton, Director of Professional Practices Group Internal Audit at Verizon. "It's the difference between managing a tool and leveraging a strategic intelligence layer."

For more information about Optro and its new product capabilities, visit optro.ai.

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

press@ optro.ai

SOURCE Optro, Inc