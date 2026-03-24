Optro named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Optro joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro (formerly AuditBoard), the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on the businesses shaping the industry and culture through their innovations. This recognition validates Optro's progress towards its mission to define GRC through a single, AI-powered system of action.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's most innovative companies," said Raul Villar Jr., CEO at Optro. "Optro is built for the future of GRC. We are helping the largest enterprises in the world leverage agentic AI to turn risk into opportunity."

The announcement comes as Optro is exhibiting newly announced product capabilities at the 2026 RSA Conference, including AI Governance, Cyber Risk, and Continuous Control Monitoring, to boost the effectiveness of customers' risk management programs and enable them to confidently and responsibly innovate with AI. Earlier this month, the company changed its name to reflect what its AI-powered GRC platform now enables: a single, coherent view across infosec, compliance, risk, and audit. Optro has also made a string of strategic executive appointments over the past year, including Chief Executive Officer Raul Villar Jr., Chief Financial Officer Hugo Doetsch, Chief Growth Officer Jim Sperduto, and Chief Human Resources Officer Paaras Parker, all of whom are uniquely qualified to support Optro's next phase of growth.

Optro has consistently been recognized for its industry-leading GRC platform and rapid growth. Most recently, the company was named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards lists for Best Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software and Best Software for Enterprise Businesses. Optro was also named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the seventh consecutive year, named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders, and was named the "Overall Risk Management Solution Provider of the Year" in the 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. For more information about Optro and its AI-powered GRC platform, visit optro.ai or stop by Booth S-1749 at the RSAC Conference in San Francisco this week.

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

press@ optro.ai

SOURCE Optro, Inc