Optro Secures Sixth GRC Leader Recognition in 12 Months Across Major Analyst Reports

With highest possible scores in criteria including AI governance and innovation, Optro's platform paves the way for the future of agentic GRC.

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro (formerly AuditBoard), the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms, Q2 2026 Report. Within Optro's vendor profile in the report, Forrester states, "Optro's differentiated vision of amplified human intelligence and autonomous GRC clearly signals where AI will disrupt the market. Its strong innovation approach emphasizes AI use clearly linked to customer needs."

Forrester's evaluation also recognizes Optro for its "superior audit management solution for the internal audit team." This Forrester report comes weeks after Optro's recent acquisition of Midship, which Gartner reports positions the company "to deliver new AI capabilities not previously available within the AMS market." Gartner®, First Take: Optro's Acquisition of Midship Redefines AMS Tool Capabilities, Gleb Zhukov, James Bourke, Devanshu Mehrotra, 6 May 2026.

"We believe Forrester's recognition of Optro's 'differentiated vision' reflects our commitment to leading the market to agentic GRC," said Happy Wang, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Optro. "Our goal is to stay several steps ahead of our customers' needs, helping them anticipate risks and transform their GRC functions into a competitive advantage for their organizations."

Optro received the highest possible scores across nine criteria: vision, innovation, AI governance and risk management, risk quantification, scenario-based risk modeling, adoption, audit management, partner ecosystem, and user experience. Notably:

Vision: Optro is leading a responsible shift to autonomous GRC orchestration, enabling AI pioneers to sprint while meeting risk-averse customers where they are. By equipping customers with the latest AI technologies, Optro transforms GRC into a resilient operating model capable of navigating future volatility.

Optro is leading a responsible shift to autonomous GRC orchestration, enabling AI pioneers to sprint while meeting risk-averse customers where they are. By equipping customers with the latest AI technologies, Optro transforms GRC into a resilient operating model capable of navigating future volatility. Innovation: Optro balances customer needs with future enterprise demands, leveraging insights from global GRC leaders to anticipate trends and build forward-looking solutions. Continued investment in above-the-loop safety protocols and clear guardrails ensures innovation is trustworthy and powerful enough to drive value far beyond efficiency.

Optro balances customer needs with future enterprise demands, leveraging insights from global GRC leaders to anticipate trends and build forward-looking solutions. Continued investment in above-the-loop safety protocols and clear guardrails ensures innovation is trustworthy and powerful enough to drive value far beyond efficiency. AI governance and risk management: Optro's "sophisticated AI governance module" deepens AI visibility, from AI proposal, development, and deployment. Optro enables customers to centralize AI applications, model and use case inventories, continuously manage AI risk and compliance, and automate documentation across the AI lifecycle.

Optro's "sophisticated AI governance module" deepens AI visibility, from AI proposal, development, and deployment. Optro enables customers to centralize AI applications, model and use case inventories, continuously manage AI risk and compliance, and automate documentation across the AI lifecycle. Risk quantification and scenario-based risk modeling: Optro "differentiates with risk quantification and scenario-based risk modeling, including an innovative bowtie graph to visualize and act on automated scenario drivers." Customers can visually map causes, preventative controls, mitigating controls, and consequences, then run simulations to quantify exposure ranges and expected impact of different scenarios. Response plans can then be generated and linked to scenarios with tangible actions and next steps assigned to key stakeholders.

Optro "differentiates with risk quantification and scenario-based risk modeling, including an innovative bowtie graph to visualize and act on automated scenario drivers." Customers can visually map causes, preventative controls, mitigating controls, and consequences, then run simulations to quantify exposure ranges and expected impact of different scenarios. Response plans can then be generated and linked to scenarios with tangible actions and next steps assigned to key stakeholders. Adoption: Optro drives adoption through a customer-centric strategy focused on intuitive design and continuous enablement. The report states, "Optro's platform is built on a clear UI that streamlines the user experience compared with its peers." Hands-on training, a robust Help Center, and on-demand courses allow non-technical users to manage their environment independently. No-code configurability lets business users tailor workflows and reports without IT, ensuring the platform evolves with their needs.

Optro recently rebranded from AuditBoard to reflect the value it provides teams: a single, coherent view across audit, risk, infosec, and compliance, while staying true to the company's foundational vision of providing innovative solutions built by practitioners, for practitioners. In addition to Midship, the company recently acquired FairNow, a purpose-built AI Governance solution, further cementing its position as the global pacesetter in GRC innovation. This momentum is reflected across a string of recent industry recognition: Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, G2's 2026 Best Software Awards for Best GRC Software, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, and a Leader designation in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders.

To learn more about how Optro is transforming risk into opportunity through its AI-powered GRC platform and to access the full report, visit Optro.ai.

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About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

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SOURCE Optro, Inc