Opus Fund Administration Appoints Lindsay Muldoon as Head of Sales, Americas

Industry sales veteran joins leading tech-forward administrator to drive continued growth

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Fund Services, a leading global fund administrator, today announced Lindsay Muldoon has joined the company as Head of Sales, Americas. Reporting to Opus CEO Robin Bedford, Ms. Muldoon will be based in Opus' New York City office and be responsible for leading the firm's regional growth strategy while overseeing new client acquisition, partner relationships, and go-to-market initiatives.

Ms. Muldoon brings over 20 years of industry experience within global fund administration, operational outsourcing, and custody solutions for both hedge fund and private equity managers.

Prior to Opus, Ms. Muldoon was Senior Vice President, Global Fund Services at Northern Trust, within the Corporate & Institutional Services North America division and focused on new business development for Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services. Previously she held a client relationship management role at Omnium LLC, a division of Citadel Investment Group, after starting her career at Goldman Sachs & Co. within their Equities Division.

"We're excited to welcome Lindsay to Opus at this time of accelerating momentum and significant investment across the U.S. and wider region," said Robin Bedford, CEO of Opus Fund Services. "Lindsay brings an exceptional combination of commercial acumen, long-standing industry relationships, and a proven ability to drive organic growth. Lindsay will be instrumental as Opus continues to strengthen our presence and expand our services across North America."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Opus Fund Services team," said Muldoon. "Opus has a reputation for delivering world-class client service and innovative technology solutions to alternative investment managers of all strategies. I'm excited to get to work as part of an industry-leading team and help lead the charge as Opus realizes its next phase of ambitious growth."

About Opus Fund Services

Opus Fund Services is an award-winning independent global fund administrator currently servicing over 625+ alternative investment managers of all strategies, 1,200+ funds, and 100,000+ investors worldwide. Opus pioneered the use of intelligent automations to solve for industry challenges and operational risks that traditional administration could not. Opus' industry-first Digital Back Office has transformed the available levels of controls, scale, and transparency available to support and protect fund managers and investors. For further information see www.opusfundservices.com or contact one of our offices.

Media Contact: Leo LaForce, Opus Fund Services: [email protected]

SOURCE Opus Fund Services