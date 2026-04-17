Opus Fund Services Discusses the Elevation of Operational Due Diligence with Channel Diligence's Co-Founder Stephanie Sirois

Newest episode of "The Opus Open Kitchen" podcast features insights on how fund managers can capitalize on evolving due diligence trends

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Fund Services, a leading global fund administrator, announced the latest episode of the "Opus Open Kitchen", an alternative investment industry podcast focused on the key trends shaping operational best practices for fund managers.

In the newest episode, "Beyond Performance - Elevating Operational Due Diligence", host Leo LaForce sits down with Stephanie Sirois, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Channel Diligence, a global ODD advisory firm delivering deep industry expertise to both allocators and fund managers across every stage of the investment lifecycle, with an emphasis on institutional-quality operational due diligence.

LaForce and Sirois explored the evolution of operational due diligence, it's impact on how fund managers build and promote their businesses, and insights from her career as former Global Co-Head of Operational Due Diligence at UBS and now leading Channel Diligence's US operations.

"This conversation highlighted why Operational Excellence is no longer just a buzzword, but table stakes for fund managers looking to differentiate themselves in a challenging capital raising environment," said LaForce. "Stephanie's twenty years of experience across hedge funds and private markets, combined with her allocator background, make her uniquely positioned to deliver actionable insights to fund managers looking to institutionalize their operations and exploit a competitive edge."

The "Opus Open Kitchen" podcast brings listeners dynamic perspectives from special guests at some of the world's leading allocators, consultants, and providers on key themes shaping alternative investment industry best practices. The current episode is now available on:

Listen on Apple Podcast

Listen on Spotify

About Opus Fund Services

Opus Fund Services is an award-winning independent global fund administrator currently servicing over 625+ alternative investment managers of all strategies, 1,200+ funds, and 100,000+ investors worldwide. Opus pioneered the use of intelligent automations to solve for industry challenges and operational risks that traditional administration could not. Opus' industry-first Digital Back Office has transformed the available levels of controls, scale, and transparency available to support and protect fund managers and investors. For further information visit www.opusfundservices.com or contact one of our offices.

Media Contact: Leo LaForce, Opus Fund Services: [email protected].

About Channel Diligence

Channel Diligence is a global consulting and services firm, providing trusted expertise to institutional investors, allocators, family offices, investment platforms and investment managers. With operations in the U.S. and Australia the firm specializes in helping investors and allocators make confident, informed decisions through independent operational due diligence. Channel Diligence provides rigorous, independent assessments of investment managers, service providers, and governance frameworks to help clients identify risks, strengthen oversight, and enhance operational resilience, ensuring investments are well-managed, compliant, and positioned for long-term success. For further information contact [email protected].

SOURCE Opus Fund Services