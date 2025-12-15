Opus Fund Services Tops Global Custodian's Hedge Fund Administration Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year

Opus wins 2025 Administrator of the Year, Best Client Service and Best Technology awards

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Fund Services, an independent global fund administrator, announced that for the fourth year in a row it has been named Hedge Fund Administrator of the Year in the 2025 Global Custodian Industry Leader Awards. The firm, which supports all alternative fund strategies, once again won the top award over industry peers including Citco Fund Services, Morgan Stanley Fund Services, Apex Fund Services, and SS&C GlobeOp.

"We are grateful to our clients for continuing to recognize the consistency and quality of the Opus service offering. Our model is client-centric and designed to add value by providing fund managers with proactive client service, enterprise data solutions, operational scale for growth, and a world-class investor experience," said Robin Bedford, CEO of Opus Fund Services.

The annual Global Custodian Industry Leader Awards recognize a fund administrator's achievements in that year's client-driven Global Custodian Annual Survey, determined by feedback from several hundred participating fund managers. In addition to 2025 Hedge Fund Administrator of the Year, Opus was also awarded Best Client Service & Relationship Management and Best Technology.

"Our intelligently automated Digital Back Office enables Opus to have increasingly differentiated levels of operational efficiency, creating the bandwidth and capacity to service our clients and their investors with the attention they deserve," concluded Bedford. "We thank Global Custodian and remain committed to helping support our clients' business growth now and into the future."

About Opus Fund Services

Opus Fund Services is an award-winning independent global fund administrator currently servicing over 625+ alternative investment managers of all strategies, 1,200+ funds, and 100,000+ investors worldwide. Opus pioneered the use of intelligent automations to solve for industry challenges and operational risks that traditional administration could not. Opus' industry-first Digital Back Office has transformed the available levels of controls, scale, and transparency available to support and protect fund managers and investors. For further information see www.opusfundservices.com or contact one of our offices.

