Opus IVS™ Launches the Connect ADAS Provider Network - Connecting ADAS MAP Shops with ADAS Service and Calibration Providers Nationwide

A Tiered Network Designed to Drive Leads, Revenue, and Collaboration Among ADAS Professionals

DETROIT, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global leader in intelligent vehicle diagnostics and ADAS solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Connect ADAS Provider Network, a groundbreaking network platform that connects repair shops with ADAS service and calibration providers through a tiered system designed to foster collaboration, streamline sublet workflows, and generate new revenue opportunities for ADAS professionals.

"The Connect ADAS Provider Network is the next evolution in the ADAS services and calibration ecosystem"," said Frank Terlep, VP of ADAS Solutions at Opus IVS. "It allows repairers and calibration specialists to work together seamlessly through automated data sharing, 24/7 connectivity, digital documentation and validation, referral opportunities and complete end-to-end mobile, calibration center or remote support for complex ADAS repairs."

The ADAS Provider Network categorizes participating shops into service tiers, from local calibration specialists to advanced diagnostic partners, ensuring that every job is matched with the right level of expertise. By integrating directly into the ADAS MAP platform, the network platforms enable over 12,000 users to access ADAS service and calibration providers, manage requests and track completed services with full transparency.

"We built the Connect ADAS Provider Network to empower both sides of the repair ecosystem," added Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "Whether you're a collision shop looking for a trusted calibration partner or a provider seeking collision business, this network accelerates the connection—and the revenue."

The ADAS Provider Network is a key milestone in Opus IVS's ongoing strategy to unify diagnostics, calibration, and repair data into a single connected ecosystem. By bringing shops and service providers together through the ADAS MAP infrastructure, Opus IVS is driving greater efficiency, profitability and safety across the repair industry.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase the ADAS Provider Network and many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 4 - 7 in Las Vegas. Stop by Booth #32087 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration and Visit www.opusivs.com/sema2025for details.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com

(877) 945-6442

E-mail [email protected]

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish

(248) 480-6996

[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS