Opus IVS™ Unveils Blueprint Copilot - The Industry's First AI-Enhanced Repair Planning Assistant

Enabling Repair Shops with Intelligent, Real-Time Estimates and Repair Plan Optimization, Built on the ADAS MAP Platform

DETROIT, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand expert support, announces the launch of Blueprint Copilot, the first AI-enhanced repair planning solution of its kind. Built on the trusted ADAS MAP platform, Blueprint Copilot enables repair shops to create more accurate, efficient and consistent repair plans, saving time and improving profitability across every stage of the repair process.

Blueprint Copilot transforms traditional estimating by connecting to the Opus ecosystem of diagnostic products using artificial intelligence to analyze vehicle build information, estimate and repair order data to deliver real-time repair insights that guide estimators and repair planners toward safer, smarter repairs.

"Blueprint Copilot addresses a real need in the collision industry" said Frank Terlep, VP of ADAS Solutions at Opus IVS. "For the first time, shops will have access to a single platform their estimators and repair planners can use to generate repair blueprints that account for the complexities of today's vehicles—streamlining decision-making and ensuring safe, profitable repairs."

Powered by Opus IVS's proprietary data intelligence and built directly into the ADAS MAP ecosystem, Blueprint Copilot leverages insights from more than 12,000 users already benefiting from the platform's calibration identification technology. The tool is continuously improved from access to millions of real-world repair outcomes, enabling shops to identify required calibrations, OEM procedures and repair operations before teardown.

"Our vision is to simplify complex vehicle repair with AI that assists, not replaces, technicians," added Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "Blueprint Copilot allows shops to deliver OEM-correct repairs faster and with more confidence than ever before."

With Blueprint Copilot, Opus IVS continues to deliver on its commitment to innovation, combining advanced data analytics and AI technology to enhance repair accuracy, safety and shop profitability.

Experience Blueprint Copilot at SEMA 2025, Booth 32087, South Upper Hall, Las Vegas.

Visit http://www.opusivs.com/sema2025 for details.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com

(877) 945-6442

E-mail [email protected]

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish

(248) 480-6996

[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS