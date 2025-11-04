Opus IVS™ Unveils Blueprint Copilot - The Industry's First AI-Enhanced Repair Planning Assistant

News provided by

Opus IVS

Nov 04, 2025, 07:00 ET

Enabling Repair Shops with Intelligent, Real-Time Estimates and Repair Plan Optimization, Built on the ADAS MAP Platform

DETROIT, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand expert support, announces the launch of Blueprint Copilot, the first AI-enhanced repair planning solution of its kind. Built on the trusted ADAS MAP platform, Blueprint Copilot enables repair shops to create more accurate, efficient and consistent repair plans, saving time and improving profitability across every stage of the repair process.

Blueprint Copilot transforms traditional estimating by connecting to the Opus ecosystem of diagnostic products using artificial intelligence to analyze vehicle build information, estimate and repair order data to deliver real-time repair insights that guide estimators and repair planners toward safer, smarter repairs.

"Blueprint Copilot addresses a real need in the collision industry" said Frank Terlep, VP of ADAS Solutions at Opus IVS. "For the first time, shops will have access to a single platform their estimators and repair planners can use to generate repair blueprints that account for the complexities of today's vehicles—streamlining decision-making and ensuring safe, profitable repairs."

Powered by Opus IVS's proprietary data intelligence and built directly into the ADAS MAP ecosystem, Blueprint Copilot leverages insights from more than 12,000 users already benefiting from the platform's calibration identification technology. The tool is continuously improved from access to millions of real-world repair outcomes, enabling shops to identify required calibrations, OEM procedures and repair operations before teardown.

"Our vision is to simplify complex vehicle repair with AI that assists, not replaces, technicians," added Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "Blueprint Copilot allows shops to deliver OEM-correct repairs faster and with more confidence than ever before."

With Blueprint Copilot, Opus IVS continues to deliver on its commitment to innovation, combining advanced data analytics and AI technology to enhance repair accuracy, safety and shop profitability.

Experience Blueprint Copilot at SEMA 2025, Booth 32087, South Upper Hall, Las Vegas.
Visit http://www.opusivs.com/sema2025 for details.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com
(877) 945-6442
E-mail [email protected]

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish
(248) 480-6996
[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Opus IVS™ Launches the Connect ADAS Provider Network - Connecting ADAS MAP Shops with ADAS Service and Calibration Providers Nationwide

Opus IVS™ Launches the Connect ADAS Provider Network - Connecting ADAS MAP Shops with ADAS Service and Calibration Providers Nationwide

Opus IVS™, a global leader in intelligent vehicle diagnostics and ADAS solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Connect ADAS Provider...
Opus IVS Announces New CarDAQ-Pro Services Bundle -- Expanding Capabilities with IVS 360 Support Access Membership

Opus IVS Announces New CarDAQ-Pro Services Bundle -- Expanding Capabilities with IVS 360 Support Access Membership

Opus IVS™, a global leader in advanced diagnostics, programming, and remote support solutions, today announced the launch of a new services...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Automotive

Automotive

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics