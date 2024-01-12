Opus Launches FinGeniusAI Solutions to Accelerate AI Adoption by Banks and Other Financial Institutions

Global payment technology provider Opus Technologies has launched FinGeniusAI Solutions, an open innovation platform aimed at fostering the adoption of AI-based solutions in the banking and payments industry.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) has grabbed the spotlight, with around $190 billion being invested in this trailblazing technology. Banks, credit unions and other financial institutions are already feeling the pressure of AI adoption to remain competitive today and relevant in the future.

Backed by nearly three decades of domain knowledge and proven delivery processes, Opus Technologies has launched FinGeniusAI Solutions, an open innovation platform for the banking and payments industry. This groundbreaking platform empowers partners, clients, and the broader ecosystem to co-create alongside Opus, harnessing the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tackle the most pressing challenges faced by financial institutions. It transcends traditional vendor-client relationships, fostering a dynamic space for collective ingenuity and shared success.

"Being a pioneer in payments technology, Opus has a unique advantage in helping financial institutions embrace the latest technologies and meet the expectations of the most discerning customers. FinGeniusAI breaks down barriers, inviting the collective expertise of our partners and clients to shape the future of payments and build future-ready solutions together," says Opus CEO Praveen TM.

In its current configuration, the FinGeniusAI Solutions platform has three niche use cases that allow financial institutions to harness the power of AI in payment processing effectively. These use cases are intelligent payment routing, cash flow forecasting and payment enrichment with auto-repairs.

The capabilities of FinGeniusAI Solutions will extend beyond its initial feature set. For Opus, this framework will be a platform for continuous innovation and accelerated delivery. "In the coming months, we plan to add a multitude of new solutions, including Generative AI and large-language models (LLMs) based applications, addressing diverse needs across the payments ecosystem," says Opus CEO Praveen TM.

About Opus Technologies 
Opus Technologies is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in its work.

Visit https://opustechglobal.com to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn.

