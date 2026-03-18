OPW Retail Fueling 71SO Segmented Overfill Prevention Valve Earns CARB EVR Certification

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPW Retail Fueling, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global leader in fluid-handling solutions, today announced that its 71SO Segmented Overfill Prevention Valve has received California Air Resources Board (CARB) Enhanced Vapor Recovery (EVR) certification. The CARB designation signifies that the 71SO Segmented Overfill Prevention Valve, which significantly reduces storage, shipping, installation and testing complexities, meets the industry's highest safety, containment and emission standards.

CARB certification is widely regarded as one of the most stringent regulatory benchmarks for fueling equipment. Products that achieve approval, such as the 71SO Segmented Overfill Prevention Valve, can be trusted by regulators, fuel marketers and installers to meet or exceed the rigorous environmental and operational standards required in today's fueling infrastructure.

"Achieving CARB EVR certification for the 71SO Segmented Overfill Prevention Valve reflects OPW Retail Fueling's commitment to excellence," said Ed Kammerer, Vice President Global Product Marketing, OPW Retail Fueling. "With CARB approval for the 71SO, we are providing fuel retailers in areas with the most stringent equipment performance and vapor-tightness standards access to breakthrough logistics advantages."

Available to be shipped in four 5-foot segments, the 71SO Segmented Overfill Prevention Valve:

Simplifies Storage and Logistics : By dividing the drop tube into four interlocking sections, the modular design of the 71SO supports more compact packaging and easier transport;

: By dividing the drop tube into four interlocking sections, the modular design of the 71SO supports more compact packaging and easier transport; Reduces Freight Costs : The valve segments eliminate overlength fees and prevent shipping damage; and

: The valve segments eliminate overlength fees and prevent shipping damage; and Delivers Unmatched Performance: The valve retains the two-stage positive shut-off mechanism of the original 71SO Overfill Prevention Valve trusted by fuel retailers globally.

To learn more about OPW Retail Fueling products, please visit opwglobal.com/opw-retail-fueling.

About OPW Retail Fueling:

OPW Retail Fueling is Fueled By Excellence through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail-fueling industry. Specifically, OPW Retail Fueling makes aboveground and underground fuel-handling products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean-energy applications in the retail and commercial fuel markets. OPW Retail Fueling is part of OPW, a leading equipment manufacturer in the retail-fueling, clean-energy, fluid-handling and vehicle wash industries. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW Retail Fueling is Fueled By Excellence in each of its markets, please visit opwglobal.com/opw-retail-fueling.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OPW Retail Fueling Contact:

Ed Kammerer

(513) 870-3131

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover