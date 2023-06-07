OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions Unveils Four New Products

Dover

07 Jun, 2023, 16:15 ET

New solutions include innovations for both in-bay automatic and tunnel vehicle washes

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the launch of four new products to help vehicle wash operators market their sites and provide customers enhanced wash experiences.

  • Belanger QuickFire® SureShot™ Wraparound: With the unmatched ability to wash 200 or more cars per hour, the QuickFire SureShot builds on Belanger's QuickFire wraparound technology for front, side and rear cleaning to deliver a new standard in wraparound cleaning performance, durability and reliability. For optimal cleaning performance, the QuickFire SureShot can accurately sense different vehicle lengths and widths to deliver complete, consistent surface contact, resulting in a cleaner car. QuickFire SureShot is also the industry's only wraparound that "chases" the car through the wash, even at high line speeds. This is further enhanced by the incorporation of a patented DynaTrigger™ Sizer, which enables the QuickFire SureShot to "fire" across the rear of the vehicle for taillight-to-taillight coverage.
  • AutoTowel By Belanger®: The AutoTowel features next-generation friction-drying technology that keeps the drying media from becoming oversaturated during the wash day with a patent-pending vacuum system that extracts water from the slow-spinning DryMitt. This results in drier vehicles as they exit the tunnel, even at line speeds of up to 140 vehicles an hour. This advancement eliminates the need for additional dryers or employees armed with towels at the wash exit, saving on tunnel space and costs.
  • PDQ LaserGlow Arch™: The new LaserGlow Arch uses state-of-the-art smart technology to equip wash operators with hundreds of color and pattern combinations to actively market wash sites 24/7 and provide navigational assistance for customer loading. The programmable lighting colors and sequences can display anything from multiple colors to flashing patterns and constant illumination. When combined with the in-bay automatic's directional signage, operators can create easy-to-understand visual guides for drivers during the loading process. With 13 preloaded and five operator-selected lighting programs available, colors can be chosen to match the wash brand, holidays, seasonal promotions and even hometown sports team colors.
  • Belanger MiniFlex™: Designed as a dedicated horizontal-surface washer, the MiniFlex excels at cleaning vehicle hoods, roofs and trunk lids while providing an extremely quiet wash experience. The MiniFlex features one of the industry's highest pivot points, along with a fully adjustable counterweight, which allows it to deliver consistent cleaning results regardless of the vehicle's size or shape. When used with a Belanger controller, the Auto-Retract feature senses open truck beds and automatically lifts out of the way, giving operators a wash-wheel option that accommodates every vehicle type.

For more information about OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions' newest products, visit www.opwvws.com.

About OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions:
OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions comprises PDQ Manufacturing, Inc., Belanger, Inc., Innovative Control Systems (ICS) and Kesseltronics. PDQ is a preeminent provider of in-bay automatic wash systems and payment terminals, while Belanger is an innovative leader in soft-touch tunnel and in-bay automatic wash systems. ICS provides industry-leading car wash technology, like payment terminals, process controls and software management and automation systems, and Kesseltronics designs machine controls for successful tunnel wash operation. Together, they create a revolutionary single source for all vehicle wash needs. For more information on OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, please visit opwvws.com.

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OPW Contact:
Lisa Moloney
(513) 816-4129
[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications    
(630) 743-5039    
[email protected]     

Dover Investor Contact:
Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations
(630) 743-2566
[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

