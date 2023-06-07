OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions Unveils Four New Products

New solutions include innovations for both in-bay automatic and tunnel vehicle washes

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the launch of four new products to help vehicle wash operators market their sites and provide customers enhanced wash experiences.

Belanger QuickFire® SureShot™ Wraparound: With the unmatched ability to wash 200 or more cars per hour, the QuickFire SureShot builds on Belanger's QuickFire wraparound technology for front, side and rear cleaning to deliver a new standard in wraparound cleaning performance, durability and reliability. For optimal cleaning performance, the QuickFire SureShot can accurately sense different vehicle lengths and widths to deliver complete, consistent surface contact, resulting in a cleaner car. QuickFire SureShot is also the industry's only wraparound that "chases" the car through the wash, even at high line speeds. This is further enhanced by the incorporation of a patented DynaTrigger™ Sizer, which enables the QuickFire SureShot to "fire" across the rear of the vehicle for taillight-to-taillight coverage.

AutoTowel By Belanger®: The AutoTowel features next-generation friction-drying technology that keeps the drying media from becoming oversaturated during the wash day with a patent-pending vacuum system that extracts water from the slow-spinning DryMitt. This results in drier vehicles as they exit the tunnel, even at line speeds of up to 140 vehicles an hour. This advancement eliminates the need for additional dryers or employees armed with towels at the wash exit, saving on tunnel space and costs.

PDQ LaserGlow Arch™: The new LaserGlow Arch uses state-of-the-art smart technology to equip wash operators with hundreds of color and pattern combinations to actively market wash sites 24/7 and provide navigational assistance for customer loading. The programmable lighting colors and sequences can display anything from multiple colors to flashing patterns and constant illumination. When combined with the in-bay automatic's directional signage, operators can create easy-to-understand visual guides for drivers during the loading process. With 13 preloaded and five operator-selected lighting programs available, colors can be chosen to match the wash brand, holidays, seasonal promotions and even hometown sports team colors.

Belanger MiniFlex™: Designed as a dedicated horizontal-surface washer, the MiniFlex excels at cleaning vehicle hoods, roofs and trunk lids while providing an extremely quiet wash experience. The MiniFlex features one of the industry's highest pivot points, along with a fully adjustable counterweight, which allows it to deliver consistent cleaning results regardless of the vehicle's size or shape. When used with a Belanger controller, the Auto-Retract feature senses open truck beds and automatically lifts out of the way, giving operators a wash-wheel option that accommodates every vehicle type.

For more information about OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions' newest products, visit www.opwvws.com.

SOURCE Dover