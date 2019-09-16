Oracle Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle OpenWorld -- To support growing customer demand, Oracle today announced Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has achieved FedRAMP Authorization, providing a secure cloud environment where U.S. Government customers can harness the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to unlock innovation, improve mission performance, and enhance service delivery.

"Cyberattacks in both the private and public sector are not only increasing in volume, but in sophistication," said Edward Screven, chief corporate architect, Oracle. "Business and government must evolve their approach to security and seize the opportunities presented by second-generation cloud architectures and advances in artificial intelligence. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was engineered to do exactly that, and our FedRamp authorization brings our best-in-class cloud infrastructure to the service of the government to help improve our nation's response to cyber threats."

Oracle has been a long-standing strategic technology partner of the U.S. Government, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the first customer to use Oracle's flagship database software 35 years ago. Today, more than 500 government organizations take advantage of Oracle's industry-leading technologies and superior performance. Oracle's cloud services are used by 8 of the top 10 federal agencies by budget, all 4 branches of the U.S. military, and 36 states.

"Moving to Oracle's cloud services has not only allowed us to reduce costs, increase efficiency and improve security, but it transformed the way we serve our citizens and meet their needs," said Gary Brantley, CIO of the City of Atlanta. "Oracle's unique understanding of the government technology landscape, its leading-edge innovations and unmatched approach to data security has made it a natural partner for us in our digital transformation journey."

Specifically architected to meet the needs of the enterprise, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offers customers a compelling array of advanced technology, including ML-enabled Applications, ML-integrated security, automated analytics and Oracle Autonomous Database, the first self-driving database that can automatically encrypt data, back itself up, tune itself, upgrade itself and automatically patch itself when a security threat is detected. Oracle delivers a complete and integrated set of cloud services and builds autonomous capabilities into every layer. By making everything autonomous, there's no need for human intervention or downtime.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has achieved certifications, assessments, and/or attestations for key security standards and compliance mandates. These independent third-party assurance programs demonstrate Oracle's commitment to security and to meeting the needs of the public sector. These include:

The U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Service Organization Control (SOC1 & SOC2)

U.S. Department of Defense Security Requirements Guide Impact Level 2 (IL2)

"We are excited to see the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure achieve FedRAMP Authorization," said Brad Gladstone, Managing Director, Accenture Federal Services Oracle practice. "This provides a strong alternative for our federal government clients to leverage, especially those seeking to move large and complex Oracle-based solutions to the cloud."

These government regions will launch with Oracle services including Compute, Storage (including archive, block, and object storage), Database, FastConnect, Identity and Access Management, Key Management Service, and Exadata Cloud Service.

