Oracle AI Agents Help Marketing, Sales, and Service Leaders Enhance Customer Experiences

New role-based AI agents embedded in Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications transform slow and reactive sales, marketing, and service processes into revenue driving opportunities

MUMBAI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle AI World Tour -- Oracle today announced new role-based AI agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help organizations deliver intelligent customer experiences (CX) at scale. Built using Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, the new AI agents are embedded within marketing, sales, and service processes to help CX leaders drive productivity gains and enhance business performance by analyzing unified data, automating processes, and delivering predictive insights.

"Organizations are transforming slow, reactive sales, marketing, and service processes into proactive and intelligent workflows that deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale and drive revenue growth," said Chris Leone, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "The new AI agents in Oracle Fusion Applications help organizations grow customer relationships and lifetime value by delivering customer experiences that are driven by unified data from across multiple business processes."

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle AI agents are prebuilt and natively integrated within Oracle Fusion Applications at no additional cost. Embedded within the existing workflows of a business, they help users operate faster and make better decisions. The new AI agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), part of Oracle Fusion Applications, include:

Marketing:

Program Planning Agent: Helps marketers plan, launch, and optimize cross-sell and up-sell programs. This agent defines the goals, audience, and core narratives for a campaign.

Helps marketers plan, launch, and optimize cross-sell and up-sell programs. This agent defines the goals, audience, and core narratives for a campaign. Program Brief Agent: Helps marketers bring clarity and alignment across product, marketing, and sales teams for more effective campaign execution. This agent automates campaign planning alignment by generating concise summaries of campaign objectives, target audiences, key messages, content requirements, and recommended tactics.

Helps marketers bring clarity and alignment across product, marketing, and sales teams for more effective campaign execution. This agent automates campaign planning alignment by generating concise summaries of campaign objectives, target audiences, key messages, content requirements, and recommended tactics. Program Orchestration Agent: Helps marketers streamline the integration of campaign narratives and tactics into marketing materials. This agent analyzes a program brief and translates it into actionable tactics and tangible assets.

Helps marketers streamline the integration of campaign narratives and tactics into marketing materials. This agent analyzes a program brief and translates it into actionable tactics and tangible assets. Buying Group Agent: Helps marketers more efficiently target buying groups. This agent creates buying group segments and provides recommendations about who to target and why, while identifying the accounts that are most likely to buy.

Helps marketers more efficiently target buying groups. This agent creates buying group segments and provides recommendations about who to target and why, while identifying the accounts that are most likely to buy. Customer Insights Agent : Helps marketers gain a deeper understanding of a customer. This agent analyzes account data to ensure each engagement is grounded in real signals such as billing status, renewal timing, and service interactions.

: Helps marketers gain a deeper understanding of a customer. This agent analyzes account data to ensure each engagement is grounded in real signals such as billing status, renewal timing, and service interactions. Audience Analysis Agent: Helps marketers focus resources on high-potential opportunities and maximize return on investment. This agent recommends optimal investment strategies and automates audience segmentation by evaluating persona coverage, engagement levels, and buying stage analysis.

Helps marketers focus resources on high-potential opportunities and maximize return on investment. This agent recommends optimal investment strategies and automates audience segmentation by evaluating persona coverage, engagement levels, and buying stage analysis. Copywriting Agent: Helps marketers streamline campaign execution by reducing manual effort, shortening campaign timelines, and ensuring message consistency. This agent helps automate content creation and drafts copy for emails, landing pages, and web assets that adhere to brand guidelines and marketing goals.

Helps marketers streamline campaign execution by reducing manual effort, shortening campaign timelines, and ensuring message consistency. This agent helps automate content creation and drafts copy for emails, landing pages, and web assets that adhere to brand guidelines and marketing goals. Image Picker Agent: Helps marketers improve asset selection and ensure alignment with brand and campaign objectives. This agent recommends the most suitable images for a campaign based on pre-approved assets, tactic objectives, and design standards.

Sales:

Contact Insights Agent: Helps sellers prioritize outreach and build stronger relationships. This agent helps simplify research and planning by providing actionable insights on contacts, their connections, and their importance within an account.

Helps sellers prioritize outreach and build stronger relationships. This agent helps simplify research and planning by providing actionable insights on contacts, their connections, and their importance within an account. Quote Generation Agent: Helps sellers assemble quotes faster. This agent analyzes inputs such as emails, drawings, or other specified requirements, selects product models or configurations, and captures customer details using the correct pricing template.

Helps sellers assemble quotes faster. This agent analyzes inputs such as emails, drawings, or other specified requirements, selects product models or configurations, and captures customer details using the correct pricing template. Renewal Agent: Helps sellers be more proactive with renewals and reduce manual effort. This agent monitors and analyzes contract health and margin risk, provides alerts and recommendations, and develops renewal briefs that include usage trends, profitability insights, product dependencies, and upsell recommendations.

Helps sellers be more proactive with renewals and reduce manual effort. This agent monitors and analyzes contract health and margin risk, provides alerts and recommendations, and develops renewal briefs that include usage trends, profitability insights, product dependencies, and upsell recommendations. My Territory Agent: Helps sellers review risks and expansion opportunities in their territory. This agent spotlights potential risks, expansion opportunities, and performance anomalies across accounts, and summarizes what changed since the last time a seller checked in.

Service:

Start-of-Day Agent: Helps field technicians improve first-time fix rates. This agent generates personalized summaries of each technician's daily assignments, ensuring they are equipped and focused on critical tasks to resolve issues on the first attempt.

Helps field technicians improve first-time fix rates. This agent generates personalized summaries of each technician's daily assignments, ensuring they are equipped and focused on critical tasks to resolve issues on the first attempt. Work Order Scheduling Agent: Helps field service organizations streamline scheduling of field service work orders to reduce delays and improve on-time service delivery. The agent can schedule a work order by aligning customer availability, technician qualifications, and parts readiness.

Helps field service organizations streamline scheduling of field service work orders to reduce delays and improve on-time service delivery. The agent can schedule a work order by aligning customer availability, technician qualifications, and parts readiness. Customer Self Service Agent : Helps customers find answers to their questions or requests quickly. The agent can help answer customer questions instantly, create and track service issues, and escalate to a live customer service representative .

: Helps customers find answers to their questions or requests quickly. The agent can help answer customer questions instantly, create and track service issues, and escalate to a live customer service representative Attachment Processing Agent: Helps service representatives streamline triage and resolution of customer requests. This agent helps extract and summarize relevant data from file attachments to better inform service requests and resolve them faster.

In addition to the new AI agents embedded in Oracle Fusion Applications, customers and partners can also create and manage their own unique AI agents using AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, a comprehensive platform for building, testing, and deploying AI agents and agent teams across the enterprise.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that help organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

