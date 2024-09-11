Oracle AI Agents Help Organizations Achieve New Levels of Productivity

New specialized AI agents embedded in Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications help organizations reimagine how work is done across finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing, and service

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle today announced 50+ role-based AI agents within the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite that will help successfully execute frequent, repetitive tasks and allow employees and managers to focus their time on more strategic tasks and initiatives. Powered by the latest innovations in generative AI, the new agents help employees and managers complete their work more efficiently by fully automating end-to-end business processes and delivering personalized insights, content, and recommendations in the context of specific business processes and in support of specialized user roles. The new AI agents enable customers to reimagine how work is done and help achieve new levels of productivity across finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing, and service.

"The latest Oracle Fusion Applications updates showcase the power of a single integrated suite with AI embedded in end-to-end workflows enabling customers to gain more value from their data," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "The new AI agents have the potential to completely change the way we work and do business. By enabling organizations to engage with business data in Oracle Fusion Applications in new and exciting ways, we can help our customers achieve new levels of productivity and unlock enormous business growth potential."

The new AI agents in Oracle Fusion Applications can seamlessly support employees and managers by providing data-driven guidance, making personalized recommendations, and completing tasks on their behalf.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) AI agents include:

Shift scheduling assistant: Helps organizations create, manage, and optimize employee shift schedules, while accommodating individual employee preferences and helping to address compliance regulations. For example, the agent can assist employees responsible for scheduling in understanding the policies related to an overscheduled shift and surface regulatory implications to consider.

Employee hiring advisor: Helps organizations source candidates with optimized campaigns, and assists hiring managers and recruiters in creating requisitions and offers reducing time to hire. For example, the agent can assist in completing formal requests for creating new positions, filling existing roles, and developing job offers that align with company policies.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) AI agents include:

Customer sales representative guide: Helps organizations enhance the customer experience by delivering personalized and contextual insights and recommendations for handling order queries. For example, the agent can provide insight into how delays or defects are handled under the organization's customer service policies, as well as recommendations for notifying the customer of any related impacts to their order.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) AI agents include:

Document IO agent: Helps organizations automate and simplify onboarding of complex integrations for third parties such as suppliers, customers, banks, government authorities, and logistics providers to increase efficiency and improve capture and generation of documents across all transactions, electronic channels, document standards, formats, and languages. For example, the agent can ingest images, or formatted documents such as PDFs, or electronic documents in different languages, standardize and map all attributes and convert these documents into requisitions, or invoices, or payment instructions ready for human review and approval.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) AI agents include:

Customer account researcher agent: Provides sales teams with insights and automation in planning and research tasks so that they can dedicate more time to building relationships and driving account growth. For example, the agent can provide a seller with a summary of key information about the overall account health, identify opportunities for upselling and cross-selling, and view key stakeholder and corporate initiatives.

Contracts researcher agent: Enables sales teams to automate routine contract workflows and approvals so they can focus on selling rather than administrative tasks. For example, a seller can streamline contract authoring and the renewals process while facilitating compliance with vendor best practices.

Incentive compensation plan guide: Helps organizations communicate and motivate sales representatives to better align their behavior to the strategic intent from the C-suite. For example, a seller can view a clear explanation of a compensation plan to help maximize their earning potential at any time in the sales process.

Oracle Fusion Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud and the latest advancements in AI to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. With frequent updates throughout the year, Oracle Fusion Applications Suite helps organizations embrace continuous innovation and stay ahead of whatever comes next.

To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, please visit: oracle.com/applications.

