Oracle AI Agents Help Transform Supply Chain Workflows

New role-based AI agents embedded in Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM help organizations achieve new levels of productivity and growth across the supply chain

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle today announced new role-based AI agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) to automate routine tasks and allow organizations to focus more time on strategic supply chain initiatives. Available to customers today, the new AI agents help supply chain professionals transform the way they work and achieve new levels of productivity by automating end-to-end processes and delivering personalized insights, content, and recommendations for specific tasks and specialized roles.

"Supply chain professionals often spend several hours every week on administrative tasks, such as data analysis, policy reviews, and order processing, which takes a significant toll on productivity and resources," said Chris Leone, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "Our new AI agents for supply chain management help ease the administrative burden by streamlining workflows and automating routine tasks to enable greater accuracy and efficiency, smarter decision-making, and ultimately, a more agile and responsive supply chain."

Spanning all areas of the supply chain, including procurement, manufacturing, maintenance, inventory management, sustainability, planning, and product lifecycle management, the new AI agents embedded in Oracle Cloud SCM seamlessly support supply chain professionals with:

Margin and risk resilience:

Helps procurement professionals increase the speed and accuracy of creating, processing, and fulfilling purchase requisitions. For example, the agent can provide insight into procurement policies, share product recommendations, and identify specific information needed to complete a purchase requisition. Manufacturer onboarding advisor: Helps design engineers streamline the manufacturer and supplier onboarding process. For example, the agent can quickly assess newly added manufacturers and suppliers to determine if they meet risk profile and onboarding requirements.

Smart operations:

Helps manufacturing and production operators confirm whether operations align with procedural guidelines and safety standards. For example, the agent can provide insight into the standard operating procedures for manufacturing processes and summarize information on specific safety standards and material handling guidelines. Quality inspection advisor: Helps quality engineers streamline inspection processes and confirm whether products align with compliance requirements. For example, the agent can review failed inspection history and provide preventive recommendations, such as tightening specification controls or suggesting new inspection actions.

Helps quality engineers streamline inspection processes and confirm whether products align with compliance requirements. For example, the agent can review failed inspection history and provide preventive recommendations, such as tightening specification controls or suggesting new inspection actions. Material handling advisor: Helps material handlers engage in proper handling of products upon delivery. For example, the agent can provide information on specific material handling procedures and applicable regulatory requirements so that goods are routed and stored properly.

Perfect fulfillment:

Helps claims analysts make faster, more informed, and more consistent claim disposition decisions. For example, the agent can quickly review claim policy documents, identify claims that do not conform to policy, and provide suggestions on how those claims should be handled. Shipping placard handling advisor: Helps shipping agents assess compliance with hazardous materials placard regulations. For example, the agent can review shipment details and summarize guidance on the required content and placement of hazardous materials placards to address regulations.

Helps shipping agents assess compliance with hazardous materials placard regulations. For example, the agent can review shipment details and summarize guidance on the required content and placement of hazardous materials placards to address regulations. Goods delivery advisor: Helps warehouse operators streamline the delivery process. For example, the agent can provide detailed delivery instructions based on specific delivery location and noted time restrictions to reduce the likelihood of interruptions or delays.

Data-driven decision making:

Helps suppliers streamline access to company-specific policies and guidelines to improve productivity. For example, the agent can help provide information on forecasts and commitments, and review production progress and completion status. Sustainability policy advisor: Helps sustainability analysts more accurately report on corporate sustainability initiatives. For example, the agent can summarize the nuances of company sustainability policies and the latest industry standards to help confirm activities are being reported correctly.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle Cloud SCM enables customers to seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze supply chain data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations and create a resilient supply network to outpace change.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit oracle.com/scm.

