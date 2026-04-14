Oracle AI Enables More Connected, Compliant Capital Projects

New AI-enabled capabilities in Oracle Primavera Unifier help owners and delivery teams speed cross-system integrations while improving audit transparency and portfolio-level insight across capital programs

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Edge Customer Summit -- New AI-enabled capabilities in Oracle Primavera Unifier are helping project and asset management teams prioritize work and reviews, improve data integrity, and enhance safety to execute more compliant, effective project delivery. For example, with AI-driven workflows and business process summarization built into daily task execution, team members can prioritize the most critical activities to keep projects on track.

In tandem, expanded Oracle Integration capabilities enable teams to better unify data and systems across the enterprise and securely give AI Agents the data automation they need to act with a clear audit trail.

"Capital programs depend on disciplined processes, trusted data across project and enterprise systems, predictive insights, and defensible audit trails," said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Infrastructure Industries. "Primavera Unifier brings all these elements together, giving organizations the foundation they need to apply AI at scale, improve compliance, and drive smarter, faster decisions across their portfolios."

With the new Primavera Unifier enhancements, teams can:

Enhance work prioritization and review cycles: AI-driven business process and workflow summaries deliver insights across reported issues and change orders. Workflows can be accompanied by a structured, step-by-step progress chronology, including participants, timestamps, durations, decisions, comments, attachments, change history, and other deliverables to save time and increase focus on the review itself, rather than pouring through data.

AI-driven business process and workflow summaries deliver insights across reported issues and change orders. Workflows can be accompanied by a structured, step-by-step progress chronology, including participants, timestamps, durations, decisions, comments, attachments, change history, and other deliverables to save time and increase focus on the review itself, rather than pouring through data. Strengthen no-code and low-code process design and automation: Combining Unifier's built-in no-code configuration tool (uDesigner) with Oracle Integration can help enhance predictability, efficiency, and transparency through real-time integrations and automated data movement across Unifier workflows and external enterprise systems. This helps promote standardized, auditable process execution and regulatory adherence while delivering timely information to stakeholders.

Combining Unifier's built-in no-code configuration tool (uDesigner) with Oracle Integration can help enhance predictability, efficiency, and transparency through real-time integrations and automated data movement across Unifier workflows and external enterprise systems. This helps promote standardized, auditable process execution and regulatory adherence while delivering timely information to stakeholders. Accelerate secure integrations and real-time process automation: Oracle Integration's wizard-driven adapters, event-driven triggers, and in-step data pulls connect Unifier with ERP, EAM, scheduling, and collaboration systems, helping enhance data timeliness during approvals, reduce manual handoffs, and promote consistent, auditable controls for high-compliance federal projects and other regulated environments.

Oracle Integration's wizard-driven adapters, event-driven triggers, and in-step data pulls connect Unifier with ERP, EAM, scheduling, and collaboration systems, helping enhance data timeliness during approvals, reduce manual handoffs, and promote consistent, auditable controls for high-compliance federal projects and other regulated environments. Support data intelligence and reporting consistency: Dashboards, operational reports, and advanced visualizations directly within the process and governed custom data screens help stakeholders track performance, identify trends, and risks earlier. This can strengthen leadership alignment and oversight across multi-project portfolios, including federal programs.

Dashboards, operational reports, and advanced visualizations directly within the process and governed custom data screens help stakeholders track performance, identify trends, and risks earlier. This can strengthen leadership alignment and oversight across multi-project portfolios, including federal programs. Increase safety: Firms can capture routine work progress photos and field observation data, and align them to predictive industry model outputs within Oracle Construction and Engineering Advisor for Safety to improve risk visibility, provide proactive mitigation actions, and support audit-ready reporting.

For more information, visit oracle.com/construction or contact your Oracle representative.

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

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SOURCE Oracle