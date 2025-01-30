Oracle and Google Cloud Expand Regional Availability and Add Powerful New Capabilities to Oracle Database@Google Cloud

To support growing customer demand, eight new regions planned in the next 12 months

New cross-region disaster recovery capabilities for Oracle Autonomous Database Serverless enable database instances to be replicated to other Google Cloud regions for workload resiliency

New single-node Oracle Exadata Database Service Dedicated cluster option helps customers optimize their investments and achieve greater flexibility



AUSTIN, Texas and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Google Cloud today announced plans to add eight new regions, as well as powerful new capabilities for Oracle Database@Google Cloud that will help customers fortify database instances, optimize costs, and achieve greater flexibility and resiliency. Additionally, new capabilities will be added including the general availability of cross-region disaster recovery and database replication for Oracle Autonomous Database Serverless on Oracle Database@Google Cloud and support for single-node Oracle database deployments on Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure for Oracle Database@Google Cloud.

Oracle Database@Google Cloud enables customers to easily create new cloud applications using the industry-leading Oracle Database or migrate their existing Oracle databases and applications to OCI running in Google Cloud with simplified cloud purchasing and management. Regional availability planned for the next 12 months includes U.S. Central 1 (Iowa), North America-Northeast 1 (Montreal), North America-Northeast 2 (Toronto), Asia-Northeast 1 (Tokyo), Asia-Northeast 2 (Osaka), Asia-South 1 (Mumbai), Asia-South 2 (Delhi), and South America-East 1 (Sao Paulo). To meet growing customer demand, datacenter capacity will also be doubled in regions including London, Frankfurt, and Ashburn in the next 12 months. The new regions and expanded capacity are in addition to Google Cloud regions across U.S. East (Ashburn), U.S. West (Salt Lake City), U.K. South (London), and Germany Central (Frankfurt) that are available today.

New Oracle Database@Google Cloud Capabilities

Cross-region disaster recovery support for Oracle Autonomous Database Serverless : Helps customers ensure system continuity, accelerate operational recovery, improve data protection, and address compliance and regulatory requirements by enabling data to be replicated on a standby database in a separate Google Cloud region. In addition, customers can securely access their Oracle databases from anywhere through a public endpoint, as well as secure access that is restricted to a set of approved IP addresses. This enables customers to improve the security posture of their Oracle Database landscape and implement a comprehensive cloud disaster recovery strategy.

: Helps customers ensure system continuity, accelerate operational recovery, improve data protection, and address compliance and regulatory requirements by enabling data to be replicated on a standby database in a separate Google Cloud region. In addition, customers can securely access their Oracle databases from anywhere through a public endpoint, as well as secure access that is restricted to a set of approved IP addresses. This enables customers to improve the security posture of their Oracle Database landscape and implement a comprehensive cloud disaster recovery strategy. Single-node VM clusters for Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure: Helps customers gain more flexibility over their costs and infrastructure footprint by enabling them to benefit from Oracle Exadata's workload isolation, performance, and simplified management. Previously, all VM clusters on Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure for Oracle Database@Google Cloud had a minimum of two VMs and databases, as well as Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC). The new single-node clusters support scenarios such as test and development environments, as well as databases that do not have RAC licenses and do not require RAC's high availability features.

"The new capabilities for Oracle Database@Google Cloud are designed to support customers' mission-critical database workloads and overall IT strategies, in a multicloud context," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Oracle continues to develop OCI's multicloud capabilities with a focus on resiliency, comprehensive capabilities, and the most attractive commercial terms."

"We continue to work closely with Oracle to support our joint customers on their multicloud journeys," said Andi Gutmans, vice president and general manager of databases, Google Cloud. "Oracle Database@Google Cloud's new features will help customers speed up their cloud migrations with increased confidence around mission-critical workloads and cost-effectiveness. By bringing customers' databases closer to Google's AI offerings, customers gain significant benefits such as faster and more efficient AI processing resulting in the ability to rapidly scale AI applications."

Oracle Database@Google Cloud customers can purchase Oracle Database services using their existing Google Cloud commitments and leverage their existing Oracle license benefits, such as Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and Oracle Support Rewards. Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database, and Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service are available with custom quotes via private offer. Oracle Autonomous Database is also available with usage-based pricing, giving customers the flexibility to deploy a fully managed database in minutes.

Additional customer benefits include:

Simplified workload deployment and consolidation via compatibility with on-premises Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata deployments.

The simplicity, security, and low latency of a unified operating environment within Google Cloud to deploy many OCI database services, including Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure, Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service, and OCI GoldenGate.

Native integration with Google Cloud's console, APIs, monitoring, and operations.

Simplified purchasing and contracting via Google Cloud Marketplace that enables customers to purchase Oracle Database services using their existing Google Cloud commitments.

Unified customer experience and support from Google Cloud and Oracle.

Integrations between OCI, Oracle Database, and Google Cloud services like Gemini foundation models, Vertex AI, BigQuery, and Looker enabling organizations to drive breakthroughs in the cloud and accelerate insights for their organizations.

Available private, high-speed connectivity to OCI through Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud for supporting use cases such as data and application integration.

Additional Resources

About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle's distributed cloud lineup includes:

Public cloud: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here .

Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions . Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud. Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Additionally, OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, which consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, helps customers leverage remote AI inferencing at the edge.

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Additionally, OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, which consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, helps customers leverage remote AI inferencing at the edge. Multicloud: OCI is physically deployed within all the hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, providing low latency, natively integrated Oracle database services, including Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, and Oracle HeatWave on AWS. Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud allows customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle