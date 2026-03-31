Oracle and NetSuite Deliver New AI-Powered Solution for Restaurant Operations

Unified solution centralizes key back-office functions to support the unique needs of modern restaurant and hospitality businesses

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteConnect London -- Oracle and Oracle NetSuite today announced Oracle NetSuite Restaurant Operations. Powered by NetSuite's AI-powered business system, Restaurant Operations is designed to help restaurants increase operational efficiency and profitability by unifying and simplifying critical back-office functions. Restaurant Operations supports growth and innovation by unifying inventory, procurement, scheduling, production, and cash management data in a single AI-enhanced platform that delivers real-time visibility, actionable insights, and scalable workflows.

"Restaurant and hospitality leaders are under pressure to drive operational efficiencies and do more with less, while delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Commercial Cloud Applications. "Restaurant Operations brings together deep industry-specific expertise, leading technology, and data management in a unified platform with AI-enhanced workflows. With these AI-powered capabilities, restaurant and hospitality leaders can optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and unlock rapid innovation at scale in their Oracle Simphony Cloud or multi-point-of-sale (POS) environments."

Built on more than 25 years of Oracle and NetSuite hospitality and restaurant financial best practices experience, Restaurant Operations delivers flexible and scalable capabilities for restaurants of any size, from single-location startups to global franchises. It enables Oracle Simphony Cloud customers to increase accuracy, speed, and employee productivity by providing an enhanced user interface with elevated materials control and inventory tools as well as embedded AI toolsets that handle repetitive tasks. In addition, AI-driven analysis helps customers enhance decision making by providing the unique insights and recommendations they need to identify trends and make predictions in areas such as inventory management.

To help customers further streamline data and enhance efficiencies across the business, Restaurant Operations also unifies back-office operations by consolidating data from Oracle Simphony Cloud and other POS systems. With a centralized view of key performance indicators (KPIs), trends, and reporting, hospitality and restaurant operators gain a single source of truth to help drive profitability.

"Restaurants have traditionally relied on a patchwork of systems to manage inventory, purchasing, finance, and other critical processes," said Brian Chess, senior vice president of AI, product, and technology, Oracle NetSuite. "Restaurant Operations brings the power of Oracle and NetSuite together in a unified solution with AI embedded across workflows to help automate routine tasks and surface operational trends. By connecting operational and financial data in one system, businesses gain real-time visibility into performance across locations, reduce complexity, and make faster, more informed decisions."

Availability

Oracle NetSuite Restaurant Operations will be available for customers globally within the next 12 months and will support localization in over 110 countries, 190 currencies, and 27 languages.

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

About Oracle Restaurants

Oracle Restaurants helps ambitious food and beverage providers transact in new ways, place their guests at the center of every business decision, and deliver exceptional dining experiences. Powered by Oracle Simphony Cloud, an open and extensible digital transaction platform for unified restaurant commerce, our solutions enable operators to inform and automate operations, streamline payments, and personalize both staff and guest interactions. From quick-service to fine dining, restaurants around the world trust Oracle to drive efficiency, scale seamlessly, and innovate for the future. Learn more at Oracle Restaurants.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations of all sizes reach their goals faster and more efficiently. NetSuite provides an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities. Relied on by more than 43,000 customers in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite is the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle