Oracle Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems for 11th Consecutive Year

AI-powered fulfillment capabilities and real-time inventory visibility help organizations improve warehouse operations with Oracle Fusion Cloud Warehouse Management

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems. The report evaluated Oracle Fusion Cloud Warehouse Management, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and this is the 11th year in a row that Oracle has been named a Leader in this report. In this year's edition, Oracle was recognized based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A copy of the report is available here.

"Warehouse and fulfillment teams are facing increasing pressure as they manage volatile demand, labor constraints, and rising service expectations," said Srini Rajagopal, vice president of logistics product strategy, Oracle. "Oracle Warehouse Management helps customers navigate this complexity with embedded AI capabilities that improve operational efficiency, increase inventory visibility, and support more responsive fulfillment. We believe our position as a Leader reflects our ongoing focus on helping organizations optimize warehouse operations and deliver more consistent, data-driven execution."

Oracle Warehouse Management helps organizations improve fulfillment performance, increase agility, and control operational costs by unifying warehouse execution, inventory management and visibility, and warehouse automation on a single cloud platform. With powerful AI capabilities including AI agents and agentic applications, Oracle Warehouse Management enables warehouse and fulfillment teams to quickly analyze operations, surface issues, and execute faster. Oracle Warehouse Management enables organizations to benefit from:

Real-time inventory visibility: Helps warehouse and fulfillment teams reduce write-offs, improve decision-making, and optimize inventory management.

Helps warehouse and fulfillment teams reduce write-offs, improve decision-making, and optimize inventory management. Coordinated omnichannel fulfillment: Helps warehouse and fulfillment teams reduce stockouts, improve order accuracy, and increase shipment reliability.

Helps warehouse and fulfillment teams reduce stockouts, improve order accuracy, and increase shipment reliability. Continuously optimized, AI-driven warehouse performance: Helps warehouse and fulfillment teams improve space utilization, increase picking efficiency, and accelerate logistics.

Helps warehouse and fulfillment teams improve space utilization, increase picking efficiency, and accelerate logistics. Advanced warehouse automation: Helps warehouse and fulfillment teams increase throughput, improve on-time delivery, and reduce operating costs.

Helps warehouse and fulfillment teams increase throughput, improve on-time delivery, and reduce operating costs. AI-powered disruption mitigation: Helps warehouse and fulfillment teams increase efficiency, accelerate fulfillment, prioritize actions, and resolve disruptions.

Helps warehouse and fulfillment teams increase efficiency, accelerate fulfillment, prioritize actions, and resolve disruptions. AI-driven workforce productivity: Helps warehouse and fulfillment teams reduce inefficiencies, improve accuracy, and boost overall performance.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud SCM provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes to help organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. To learn more about Oracle Cloud SCM, visit oracle.com/scm.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 29 April 2026.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that help organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle