Oracle and NTT DATA Japan Collaborate to Strengthen Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in Japan

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that NTT DATA Japan, a global digital business and IT services leader that is part of the NTT Group, has selected Oracle Alloy to help Japanese organizations across the public and private sector accelerate the use of cloud services while addressing data sovereignty and compliance requirements. With Oracle Alloy deployed in its data centers, NTT DATA Japan will be able to give its customers access to 150+ Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services, including the latest AI capabilities.

Oracle Alloy is a complete cloud infrastructure platform that enables Oracle partners to become cloud service providers. With Oracle Alloy deployed in two of its data centers, NTT DATA Japan will be able to expand OpenCanvas, its sovereign cloud for domestic organizations, by offering the latest OCI capabilities, including infrastructure and platform services, and cloud-native development tools. Additional capabilities powered by Oracle Alloy are scheduled to be available on OpenCanvas in the Japan East region by the end of December 2025 and in the Japan West region by the end of March 2027.

"The aim of our data center strategy is to meet new demands for cloud and data utilization, including new on-premises and sovereign requirements, and Oracle Alloy plays an extremely important role in this," said Hiroshi Tomiyasu, director and executive vice president, NTT DATA Japan. "As a global solutions provider, NTT DATA Japan is also looking to expand its presence overseas and is committed to helping its Japanese customers strengthen their global competitiveness by providing cloud services enhanced with Oracle Alloy to facilitate the migration to the cloud and secure use of data to meet data sovereignty requirements. As a global solutions provider, NTT DATA Japan is looking forward to further support from Oracle to promote cloud computing and data utilization."

OpenCanvas will also continue to provide its own customized, proprietary cloud services, ensuring it can meet the specific needs of its broad customer base across industries, including financial services, the public sector, and telecommunications. Oracle Alloy will help ensure customer data is stored within Japan to help address data sovereignty and regulatory requirements across industries. In the future, NTT DATA Japan will consider utilizing innovative technologies from the NTT Group, such as the IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) initiative, and the large language model (LLM) called "tsuzumi."

"Providing our partners and customers with more choices has always been our priority," said Scott Twaddle, senior vice president, Product and Industries, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Oracle Alloy enables NTT DATA Japan to utilize the latest cloud and AI technologies to enhance its data center capabilities, helping its customers unlock new growth opportunities. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with NTT DATA Japan and accelerating the digital transformation of Japanese organizations."

"NTT DATA Japan and Oracle Japan are united in their commitment to delivering secure, user-friendly cloud services to our customers in Japan that incorporate cutting-edge technologies," said Toshimitsu Misawa, member of the board, corporate executive officer, and president, Oracle Japan. "Oracle Alloy opens unparalleled business opportunities for NTT DATA Japan by enabling it to harness the scalability and performance of the cloud to drive innovation at hyperscaler speed."

Earlier this year, Oracle announced plans to invest over US$8 billion in cloud computing and AI in Japan to help meet Japan's growing demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure. As part of the plan, Oracle is strengthening its operations team in Japan including the support for NTT DATA Japan's deployment of Oracle Alloy.

About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle's distributed cloud lineup includes:

Public cloud: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here .

Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions . Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud. Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries.

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Multicloud: Options including Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, Oracle HeatWave on AWS and Microsoft Azure, Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

