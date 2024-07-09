Oracle and Palantir Unlock New Innovation in Cloud and AI to Power Businesses and Governments Around the World

Palantir's Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform are certified on OCI and now generally available

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Palantir's Foundry Platform and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) are certified on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and generally available across all of Oracle's distributed cloud deployment options. Oracle's distributed cloud, AI infrastructure, and sovereign AI capabilities, combined with Palantir's leading AI and decision acceleration platforms, help businesses and governments accelerate their AI initiatives.

"Together with Oracle, we're helping our global customers take advantage of the latest innovations in cloud computing and AI while meeting their regulatory, performance, and security needs," said Palantir Executive Josh Harris.

"Oracle's powerful and flexible cloud infrastructure, combined with Palantir's decision acceleration platforms, helps customers rapidly scale AI capabilities across its operations," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Oracle. "This will enable customers to get the most value out of their data, while meeting their sovereignty and security standards."

Palantir's Foundry and AIP are certified on OCI, jointly supported, and available across OCI's distributed cloud offerings, including public cloud regions; OCI Dedicated Regions; Oracle Alloy; Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud; Oracle Government Cloud; Oracle Roving Edge, and Oracle's air-gapped regions for defense and intelligence customers. Palantir Foundry and AIP deployed on OCI can give customers the advantage of OCI's flexible compute infrastructure that provides efficiency, performance, and security.

Oracle is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering AI and a full suite of 100+ cloud services across dedicated, public, and hybrid cloud environments, anywhere in the world. With OCI's sovereign cloud offerings, customers can meet regulatory, security, and performance requirements while getting the full benefits of the cloud and AI.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir builds category-leading software that empowers organizations to create and govern artificial intelligence across public and private networks. Since 2003, we have helped some of the world's most important organizations solve their most difficult problems. Foundational Software of Tomorrow. Delivered Today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of its software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include Palantir's ability to meet the unique needs of its customers; the failure of its platforms to satisfy its customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; the reliability of its platforms; and the ability of customers to modify or terminate their contracts. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

SOURCE Oracle