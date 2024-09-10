Oracle and RAFAEL to Provide Cloud-Based AI Solutions for Defense Missions

Oracle and RAFAEL collaborate to secure combat solutions by enhancing rapid decision-making during mission-critical battle scenarios

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- To aid defense missions globally, RAFAEL's IMILITE and FIRE WEAVER systems are now available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Extending an existing collaboration, RAFAEL's multi-domain, combat-proven solutions, coupled with OCI's secure core-to-edge cloud solutions, will provide warfighters with quick, actionable insights in the battlespace.

"Collaborating with Oracle enables us to leverage cutting-edge cloud infrastructure, enhancing our capability to deliver rapid, actionable intelligence, and superior operational efficiency to defense missions worldwide," said Yuval Miller, executive vice president, head of Air and C4ISR, RAFAEL. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative, mission-critical solutions that ensure our customers maintain a decisive edge."

With RAFAEL's IMILITE and FIRE WEAVER systems available on OCI, Oracle and RAFAEL are expanding their commitment to providing a combat advantage to decision-makers and warfighters globally when deployed on Oracle Government Cloud, Oracle National Security Regions, Oracle Cloud Isolated Region, and Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure solutions.

"RAFAEL, an industry leader in the defense space, coupled with OCI, provides real-time and crucial support to those in the battlefield," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Oracle. "As the first cloud provider to support RAFAEL's IMILITE and FIRE WEAVER defense solutions, Oracle's high-performance core-to-edge solutions are helping defense organizations around the world execute their core missions."

Oracle delivers the world's leading cloud infrastructure capable of supporting the built-in security, interoperability, and reliability needed to power successful missions. OCI delivers the same services in any deployment model—from a command outpost to the tactical edge. In addition, OCI is the only cloud that offers AI at every layer of the stack to help governments solve problems smarter, faster, and at a fraction of competitors' cost.

IMILITE is a proven, AI-based Imagery Intelligence (IMINT), and Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) system that provides actionable intelligence based on real-time visual data from its multiple sensors. Connecting all battlefield elements in real-time, FIRE WEAVER provides shared, real-time situational awareness for the protection of forces and a minimization of friendly fire incidents, automatically selecting relevant targets for multiple precision strikes.

RAFAEL'S IMILITE and FIRE WEAVER solutions are also available on OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure. Roving Edge Infrastructure consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, weighing less than 35 lb. (without the case), equipped with 56 cores (102 virtual CPUs), 512 GB of RAM, and up to 123 TB of storage.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About RAFAEL

Established in 1948, RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sustains combat-proven technologies, products, and systems-of-systems for air, land, naval, space and digital applications. Leveraging its technological ingenuity, operational experience, and unparalleled understanding of evolving combat requirements, RAFAEL provides global warfighters with today's most advanced technologies and life-saving defense solutions that ensure operational superiority. RAFAEL's strategy includes strategic international partnerships and localization to ensure customer sovereignty. For more information on RAFAEL, please visit https://www.rafael.co.il/

About Oracle CloudWorld

CloudWorld is where our customers and partners can see the latest innovations in cloud technology, discover methods for getting the most business value from AI today, and explore ways to increase productivity and efficiency through automation. You'll learn from experts and your peers who build and use the applications, cloud infrastructure, databases, developer tools, and AI services that help solve complex business challenges in every industry. Join us to develop new skills and see new capabilities in action. Register now at oracle.com/cloudworld or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and https://www.linkedin.com/company/oracle/

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

