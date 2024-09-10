Oracle Announces Intelligent Apps and New AI-Powered Features for Fusion Data Intelligence

People Leader Workbench and Supply Chain Command Center intelligent applications will help customers make smarter and faster business decisions

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld - Oracle today announced new AI-powered capabilities for Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence that will help organizations extract maximum value from their data assets and gain a competitive edge in an increasingly analytics-driven business landscape. The latest updates to Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence will include new intelligent applications for Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) that go beyond traditional analytics and recommend actions to users in critical day-to-day workstreams.

"Collecting and analyzing your data is only the start, and acting based on the best business decisions is the crucial next step. Time and again, organizations are bogged down by data siloes, so by the time they act, it's already too late to make an impact on their business," said T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle Analytics. "Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence aims to change this by turning AI-powered insights into actions, so organizations can act faster to capture new opportunities. The new AI capabilities help customers to stay ahead of competitors by providing quick time-to-value based on a connected view of their organizational data."

Built for Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence brings together business data, ready-to-use analytics, and prebuilt AI and machine learning (ML) models to deliver deeper insights and accelerate the decision-making to actionable results process. New capabilities for Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence will include:

People Leader Workbench intelligent application for Oracle Cloud HCM : Will enable organizations to achieve business and financial goals by helping leaders and their HR and finance partners adapt talent strategies to changing business needs.

Will enable organizations to achieve business and financial goals by helping leaders and their HR and finance partners adapt talent strategies to changing business needs. Supply Chain Command Center intelligent application for Oracle Cloud SCM: Will help organizations quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions by recommending intelligent actions across the supply chain network.

Will help organizations quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions by recommending intelligent actions across the supply chain network. Native support for Salesforce CRM: Enables Salesforce customers to quickly combine their CRM data with data from Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help improve data quality, enhance cross-functional analysis, and provide an accurate view of business-critical information.

Enables Salesforce customers to quickly combine their CRM data with data from Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help improve data quality, enhance cross-functional analysis, and provide an accurate view of business-critical information. Operational reporting with Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence: Will enable organizations to streamline day-to-day operations by providing a single view of both predictive and transactional information.

Will enable organizations to streamline day-to-day operations by providing a single view of both predictive and transactional information. New AI/ML features for ERP, HCM, SCM, and CX analytics: Will help organizations improve decision-making by enabling users to better predict outcomes and prescribe actions.

Will help organizations improve decision-making by enabling users to better predict outcomes and prescribe actions. AI-powered Developer Assistant: Will help developers leverage generative AI to streamline the configuration of the Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence service and accelerate the addition of third-party data sources through a guided, step-by-step process.

