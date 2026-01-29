Oracle Approved by IHG Hotels & Resorts as a Property Management Provider

Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform to enhance efficiency and guest experiences for IHG properties across the America, and EMEAA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia) regions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform has been approved by IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) as a cloud-based property management system (PMS) for its estate in the Americas, and EMEAA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia) regions. With this approval, Oracle joins IHG's exclusive list of approved property management systems, enabling franchisees and hotel owners to make tech decisions that best suit their individual business needs.

OPERA Cloud offers robust capabilities that meet the needs of even the most complex hotels and portfolios. IHG properties using OPERA Cloud will be able to standardize their operations and data on a common platform to enhance visibility, intelligence, and deliver more consistent, high-value interactions to guests and loyalty members.

Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Commercial Cloud Applications said: "We are proud to deepen our longstanding collaboration with IHG to deliver cutting-edge cloud technologies to their franchisees. OPERA Cloud provides a proven, scalable, and highly user-intuitive suite that empowers data-driven decision making, streamlines operations, and delivers enhanced experiences for both guests and staff."

Jolie Fleming, Chief Product & Technology Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: "We've been on an exciting journey toward new cloud-based property management system solutions at IHG. The Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform brings advanced capabilities that will help drive performance for our hotel portfolio, including the most complex IHG properties."

Oracle is a long-standing, well-established partner in the hospitality industry. With enterprise-class reliability, secure single sign-on, and continuous innovation through quarterly updates, OPERA Cloud helps hotels maintain high operational standards and stay competitive with minimal IT intervention, and is currently live and supports fiscal compliance in 236 countries and territories.

About Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings more than 45 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. Our hardware, software, and services enable customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage loyalty. Cloud-based, mobile-enabled, with open APIs, Oracle's OPERA Cloud property management and distribution, Simphony point-of-sale, reporting, and analytics, and Nor1 upsell solutions accelerate innovation, increase revenue, lower IT cost, and maximize operating efficiency. To learn more, please visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle