Oracle Brings New AI Agent-Driven Capabilities to its Industry-Leading Financial Crime and Compliance Portfolio

Extends FCCM platform with next-generation AI technology for case management and investigation workflows

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI World – Oracle continues to strengthen its financial crime and compliance portfolio with new AI capabilities that accelerate investigations, insights, and results. By securing rights to technology from Lucinity, whose platform delivers AI agent-driven capabilities for financial crime prevention, Oracle will further enhance its industry-leading Financial Crime and Compliance Management (FCCM) portfolio with a new generation of AI agent-driven capabilities.

Oracle's broad, enterprise-grade FCCM portfolio helps financial institutions manage financial crime operations, compliance obligations, and risk at scale. This agreement builds on that foundation by embedding Lucinity's AI-native investigation capabilities into the Oracle AI Investigator platform, enhancing investigator workflows while extending the value of customers' existing investments.

Lucinity has a proven, human-AI-centric approach to investigations and case management, using explainable AI and intuitive workflows to help improve investigator productivity and operational efficiency. Customers will be able to use AI agents that help investigators surface relevant context, automate manual steps, guide next-best actions, and orchestrate workflows across the lifecycle of a case.

Oracle plans to deliver AI agent capabilities through its unified, enterprise-grade platform rather than standalone tools that only handle isolated tasks. This integrated approach enables financial institutions to innovate more easily by reducing integration complexity, strengthening governance, and enabling automation within the systems they already use.

"Financial institutions want to modernize compliance operations with intelligent automation, but they do not want added complexity from disconnected tools," said Jason Wynne, senior vice president, finance, risk, and compliance product development, Oracle Financial Services. "By embedding AI agent-driven capabilities into our industry-leading case management and investigation workflows, we can simplify processes through automation, reduce change management burdens, and help customers innovate within their existing Oracle AI Investigator platform while improving efficiency, insights, and response to financial crime risks."

"Oracle's reach and depth in financial services make it the right platform to bring human-AI-centric investigation capabilities to the institutions that need them most," said Gudmundur Kristjansson, founder and executive chairman, Lucinity. "The platform was built to transform how investigators work, not by replacing them, but by giving them agent-driven execution that surfaces the right context, at the right time."

The new capabilities will be available for use in the Oracle FCCM platform within the next 12 months.

About Oracle Financial Services

Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/.

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Contact Info:

Judi Palmer

Oracle Corporate Communications

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SOURCE Oracle