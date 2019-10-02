Oracle Buys CrowdTwist

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced it signed an agreement to acquire CrowdTwist, the leading cloud-native customer loyalty solution to empower brands to offer personalized customer experiences. The solution offers over 100 out-of-the-box engagement paths, providing rapid time-to-value for marketers to develop a more complete view of the customer. Upon the close of the acquisition, the CrowdTwist team will join the Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud organization.

In today's omni-channel environment, customer retention is critical to every business and loyalty is the unifying component for a brand across all marketing initiatives. Yet, many loyalty products offer static, single-channel, spend-and-get programs loaded with services and customization, creating difficult to adapt programs which are costly to implement and maintain. CrowdTwist's cloud loyalty solution offers adaptable programs tailored to the needs of the customer to offer discounts, points, check-ins or rewards.

Together, Oracle and CrowdTwist will enable organizations of all sizes to deliver personalized engagement and extend loyalty and reward programs to a brand's most beneficial customer behaviors. The combination offers several benefits to customers:

Tightly couple loyalty programs with the orchestration of B2C brands and customers through existing integration with Oracle Responsys.

Heighten customer intelligence and the value of loyalty program data through future integration with Oracle CX Unity.

Utilize loyalty and retention data to optimize B2B marketing campaigns via expanded integrations with Oracle Eloqua.

Deliver comprehensive, end-to-end loyalty view at transaction and store levels by extending current integrations with Oracle's leading industry-specific retail, hospitality and food & beverage applications.

"Oracle is taking a unique approach to the customer data platform space, enabling the application of intelligence across every customer touchpoint," said Rob Tarkoff, Executive Vice President, Oracle. "CrowdTwist's leading loyalty platform will significantly augment Oracle CX's ability to help our customers build more meaningful relationships with their customers."

"The combination with Oracle validates CrowdTwist's world-class technology, employees and customers," said Scott Matthews, CEO of CrowdTwist. "We could not have found a more compelling partner to advance our vision of customer loyalty at scale."

