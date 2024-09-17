Oracle Supports the Veteran Interoperability Pledge

Oracle Health delivers free code to enable organizations to securely access a Veteran's health history to help ensure timely and accurate treatment no matter where care is received

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health today released new code that will enable its customers to support the Veteran Interoperability Pledge. A framework that allows US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and community providers to securely share patient health information, the Pledge supports the care of Veterans receiving treatment both inside and outside the VA network. With the new code, customers can seamlessly integrate APIs from the VA into Oracle Health's electronic health record (EHR) workflows to enable secure data exchange with organizations attending to the health and well-being of Veterans. Marshfield Clinic Health System, an early adopter of the new Oracle Health code package, is already enabling its providers to confirm if a patient is a Veteran when they visit the emergency department or urgent care. Oracle Health EHR customers can download the code for free here.

"Oracle Health has long provided the technology needed to better serve veterans with quality healthcare, and today is another step forward in this commitment," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Enabling data to flow with the patient through their healthcare journey is essential and, in some cases, lifesaving. Patients should be confident that any provider they visit can access their records and medical history to help ensure timely and accurate care, and Oracle Health is working to make this a reality for all US Veterans."

Oracle is offering the code for free to reduce the barriers for any customer organization to be able to confirm a Veteran's status, particularly in emergency situations. This will help providers connect the Veteran to the appropriate treatment, invoke veteran protocols, and be reimbursed for care.

Oracle Health's solution will also help providers confirm if the patient is a Veteran even if they are not currently registered to receive benefits and ultimately automate benefit eligibility determination and referrals, identify relevant local, state, and federal health resources to assist Veterans, and gain access to clinical and administrative data for quality assessment and care coordination.

Customers can download and install the code package for free and implement it using their internal IT teams or opt to employ Oracle Health consulting services for support.

