Oracle Buys Vocado

Oracle Student Cloud is Oracle's next-generation, cloud-based SIS designed for all academic models across every stage of the modern student lifecycle. Vocado adds the most advanced financial aid solution with a highly-automated and scalable platform. Together, Oracle and Vocado offer institutions the most complete SaaS solution suite in higher education.

"The education industry is undergoing an unprecedented digital transformation," said Steve Miranda, Executive Vice President of Product Development, Oracle. "Oracle Student Cloud is architected for the modern student journey and the addition of Vocado helps our customers and their students manage financial aid more strategically, thereby solving one of the most complex problems inhibiting academic success."

"Our passion for the education industry guided us to solve the biggest pain points for both schools and students, resulting in a solution that drives deep institutional transparency, regulatory compliance, and superior student visibility and control of their education financing options," said Dan Driscoll, CEO of Vocado. "We are absolutely delighted to join forces with Oracle. The combination with Oracle allows us to advance our collective vision for higher education."

Oracle is currently reviewing the existing Vocado product roadmap and will be providing guidance to customers in accordance with Oracle's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features and timing of release of such features as determined by Oracle's review of Vocado's product roadmap are at the sole discretion of Oracle. All product roadmap information, whether communicated by Vocado or by Oracle, does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements about Oracle and Vocado, including statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning Oracle's acquisition of Vocado, anticipated customer benefits and general business outlook. When used in this document, the words "anticipates", "can", "will", "look forward to", "expected" and similar expressions and any other statements that are not historical facts are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. Any such statement may be influenced by a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Oracle or Vocado, that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected, described, expressed or implied in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that the anticipated synergies of the combined companies may not be achieved after closing, the combined operations may not be successfully integrated in a timely manner, if at all, general economic conditions in regions in which either company does business may deteriorate and/or Oracle or Vocado may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of Oracle or Vocado. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Neither Oracle nor Vocado is under any duty to update any of the information in this document.

