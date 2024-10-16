United States (U.S.) Army to Modernize its Integrated Personnel and Pay System (IPPS-A) on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Migration of the Army IPPS-A to Oracle U.S. Defense Cloud expected to help reduce costs while enhancing security and information access that will support readiness and auditability

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army is migrating its IPPS-A to Oracle U.S. Defense Cloud. Serving more than one million users, the project represents Oracle's largest competitively awarded Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) task order to date and the largest implementation of Oracle's PeopleSoft globally. By migrating to the cloud with the support of Accenture Federal Services and Red River, the Army anticipates significant cost savings compared with maintaining and upgrading its existing infrastructure.

A revolutionary leap forward in Army Human Resources (HR) and Information Technology (IT), IPPS-A was created to modernize Army HR and talent management, reduce IT and military pay costs, and improve Soldiers' lives through transparency and mobile capabilities. IPPS-A will deliver visibility over the entire force and maximize the potential of the Army's greatest asset, the Soldier, to enhance readiness and improve the access, timeliness, and auditability of personnel and pay information across the organization.

"The Army sought an industry-leading cloud infrastructure provider to support its IPPS-A modernization with a proven track record of securely managing sensitive data at scale," said Kim Lynch, executive vice president, Oracle Government, Defense & Intelligence. "By extending our long partnership and selecting Oracle's dedicated, flexible, and secure cloud infrastructure, the Army will be able to seamlessly migrate its IPPS-A solution to the cloud, unlocking the power of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) across its HR and payroll operations."

The transition to Oracle U.S. Defense Cloud will enable the Army to capture the full benefits of the cloud while securely maintaining sensitive information at scale. Using the flexible and scalable Oracle Autonomous Database, the Army can seamlessly migrate its existing Oracle on-premises environment to an industry-leading data platform that can accommodate any data or development model for any use case while eliminating or reducing complex and time-consuming integrations.

The Army's migration to the cloud aligns with its broader strategy to embrace cloud solutions that provide enhanced performance, help lower costs, and provide new modern cloud capabilities to its customer base. It will also allow the Army to explore adopting additional Oracle Cloud Infrastructure capabilities, such as advanced data analytics and AI-powered chatbots, further optimizing its operations and enhancing user experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle