Oracle Cloud Applications Achieves Department of Defense Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Oracle Cloud Applications has achieved Impact Level 4 (IL4) Provisional Authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). With IL4, Oracle can now offer its software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud suite to additional government agencies within the DoD community. Since the authorization was granted, the DoD has selected Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud to help transform its HR operations in support of 900,000 civilian employees.

All organizations need comprehensive and adaptable technology to stay ahead of changing business and technology demands. For federal government agencies in particular, it's even more critical to have a reliable, highly secure solution to navigate time-sensitive workflows and make strategic mission decisions. To meet these demands, Oracle Cloud Applications enables customers to benefit from best-in-class functionality, robust security, high-end scalability, mission-critical performance, and strong integration capabilities.

"At Oracle, our focus is centered on our customers' needs. For U.S. Federal and Department of Defense customers, they need best in class, agile, and secure software to run their operations – and we can deliver that," said Mark Johnson, SVP, Oracle Public Sector. "With built-in support for Impact Level 4, the DoD community can now take advantage of Oracle Cloud Applications to break down silos, quickly and easily embrace the latest innovations, and improve user engagement, collaboration, and performance."

"The Department of Defense awarded a contract to Oracle HCM Cloud to support its enterprise human resource portfolio. The award modernizes its existing civilian personnel business process functions to enable improved streamlined approaches in support of the workforce. The DoD's Defense Manpower Data Center is leading the implementation of the HCM Cloud, which replaces numerous legacy systems and is targeted for full deployment in mid 2020," according to the DMDC Director, Michael Sorrento.

Oracle has been a long-standing strategic technology partner of the US government, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the first customer to use Oracle's flagship database software 35 years ago. Today, more than 500 government organizations take advantage of Oracle's industry-leading technologies and superior performance.

