Oracle Cloud Applications Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Oracle Cloud Applications has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. With this new authorization, U.S. Federal Government customers can benefit from Oracle's complete and integrated suite of cloud applications for finance, human resources, supply chain, and customer experience.

To outpace accelerating change in technology, government agencies need to break down data silos, embrace the latest innovations, and improve digital experiences, collaboration, and service. Built on Oracle's industry-leading cloud platform and infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Applications enables customers to benefit from best-in-class security, high-end scalability, and performance, in addition to strong integration capabilities.

"FedRAMP Authorization for Oracle Cloud Applications is a critical step in meeting the growing demands and compliance requirements of our public sector customers," said Tamara Greenspan, group vice president, Oracle Public Sector. "By achieving this authorization, we are able to help the Federal Government tap into our complete and innovative cloud applications suite to not just keep pace, but stay ahead of the evolving business and technology landscape."

Oracle has been a long-standing strategic technology partner of the U.S. Federal Government. In fact, a component of the U.S. Intelligence Community was the first customer to use Oracle's flagship database software 35 years ago. Today, more than 500 government organizations take advantage of the superior performance of Oracle's industry-leading technologies.

