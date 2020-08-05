Oracle Cloud Expands with Launch of San Jose Region

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Oracle announced its San Jose Cloud Region, marking the company's 25th Cloud Region worldwide. The opening is part of Oracle's aggressive plan to add 11 Cloud Regions by July 2021, bringing its total to 36. Now, North American customers and partners on the west coast have regional access to all of the company's cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Autonomous Linux, as well as Oracle Cloud Applications to unlock innovation and securely protect their applications and data. The San Jose site also houses the sixth multi-cloud interconnection between Oracle and Microsoft Azure. These interconnects enable customers to run their mission-critical workloads across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Azure seamlessly.

"We're doubling-down on our global expansion and rapidly scaling our public cloud around the world to meet growing customer demand," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Enterprises need fully independent Cloud Regions in multiple sites and in-country, to meet data residency requirements and to safeguard disaster recovery measures."

Oracle opened eight Cloud Regions in 2020 and currently operates 25 regions globally - 19 commercial and six government - the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider. To help customers build true business continuity and disaster protection while meeting in-country data residence requirements, Oracle plans to establish at least two regions in almost every country where it operates. The U.S., Canada, E.U., South Korea, Japan, India and Australia already have two Cloud Regions. Upcoming Cloud Regions include second regions in the U.K., Brazil, U.A.E, and Saudi Arabia, additional E.U. regions in Italy, Sweden, and France; as well as new regions in Chile, Singapore, South Africa, and Israel.

Currently available Oracle Cloud Regions include:

Asia Pacific : Tokyo , Osaka , Seoul , Chuncheon, Mumbai , Hyderabad , Sydney , Melbourne

: , , , Chuncheon, , , , Americas: San Jose , Phoenix , Ashburn , Toronto , Montreal , São Paolo

, , , , , São Paolo Europe : Frankfurt , London , Zürich, Amsterdam

: , , Zürich, Middle East : Jeddah

: Government: two general U.S. Government regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions, one in the United Kingdom

Oracle's second-generation cloud is built and optimized to help enterprises run their most demanding workloads securely. Oracle Cloud enables companies of any size to run their most mission-critical, high-volume, and high-performance databases and applications. Oracle Cloud meets enterprise-grade computing requirements and delivers on competitive costs, rapid provisioning, and nearly limitless scale, and offers comprehensive cloud services including application development, business analytics, data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence, and blockchain.

Customers and Partners Welcome Oracle San Jose Cloud Region

Organizations across the U.S. are using Oracle to manage their mission-critical workloads to take advantage of the economies cloud has to offer.

KEMET is a global manufacturer of passive electronic components that strives to be "Easy To Design In" and "Easy To Buy From" experience for all customers while providing the best in quality product and on time delivery. "To ensure these business objectives, we require not only maximum availability but also fast and reliable systems that meet the needs of an ever changing business," said Chris Hall, vice president, Global IT, KEMET. "We are excited about the launch of Oracle's San Jose data center because of its proximity to our West U.S. for Azure region and the lower latency this strategic location will bring to our users in terms of multi-cloud application performance."

8x8, Inc. is a leading integrated cloud communications platform transforming the future of business communications as a SaaS provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions. "As we continue to see strong demand for our video conferencing and cloud communications services, it's essential to have consistent low network latency, significant outbound bandwidth, and large-scale compute services to deliver an exceptional user experience," said Mehdi Salour, senior vice president, Global Network and DevOps, 8x8. "Oracle's new San Jose Cloud Region allows us to be even closer to millions of our users and lets us rapidly innovate even further with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."

Phenix improves the online entertainment and sports experience by delivering synchronized video streams to millions of viewers around the world. "Phenix real-time streaming depends on global infrastructure that is close to all viewers wherever they are on the globe," said Jed Corenthal, chief marketing officer, Phenix. "Oracle's new San Jose Data Center expands the OCI footprint and benefits Phenix by being closer to viewers in the Bay Area."

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect provides dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and other Oracle Cloud services. FastConnect provides an easy, elastic, and economical way to create a dedicated and private connection with higher bandwidth options, and a more reliable and consistent networking experience versus public internet-based connections. FastConnect is available via FastConnect Partners or direct connection. CenturyLink, Equinix and Megaport have established FastConnect connectivity with the San Jose Cloud Region.

Oracle is investing in the skill set in the U.S. through Oracle University. Oracle University is a trusted provider of Oracle Cloud and on-premise software training and certification. All training is delivered by Oracle's elite global team of experts and is made available in multiple learning formats for anytime, anywhere training.

In addition, Oracle is supporting the next wave of entrepreneurs via its Oracle for Startups program, which is a unique acceleration program that enables mutually beneficial business-building partnerships for startups, our customers, and Oracle. The program creates a virtuous cycle of innovation by blending startup ingenuity with enterprise resources to deliver transformative solutions to customers. It starts with free cloud and expands to a rich collaboration with opportunities to engage with Oracle's vast network of mentors, product experts, and customers.

