Oracle Health Secures TEFCA QHIN Designation, Further Strengthening Interoperability Leadership

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health Information Network Inc., a subsidiary of Oracle, has been designated as a Qualified Health Information Network® (QHIN™) as a part of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™). Building on a long legacy of paving the way for interoperability across the healthcare industry, Oracle Health remains at the forefront by participating in the nationwide approach to offer secure, smooth, and standardized sharing of health information across all Designated QHINs and between providers, payers, and government agencies. The Oracle Health Information Network is another offering in Oracle's portfolio to help simplify interoperability for providers.

Earlier this year, Oracle also pledged support for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Digital Health Ecosystem and Interoperability Framework.

Oracle Health's hospital and health system customers now have a single point of connectivity for the broader healthcare ecosystem, removing the need to participate in multiple exchange networks to create a consolidated and comprehensive view of the patient.

"Becoming a Designated QHIN marks another milestone in Oracle's commitment and investment to enable safe and secure interoperability that puts patients first," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "We believe data interoperability isn't a technical goal; it's the key to unlocking the solution to many problems in healthcare, from harnessing the power of AI, improving quality of care and health outcomes, and scaling value-based care. Oracle Health Information Network helps offer this foundation to empower providers, public health officials, patients, and payers with secure data access to enhance care delivery, gain valuable insights into community health, and streamline authorizations and reimbursements."

Oracle Health Information Network is powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and benefits from its scalability, reliability, advanced security, and high performance, and supports faster and more efficient health data sharing by reducing the dependencies on third party technology that can complicate and slow down the process. Oracle Health customers can participate for free and sign up now by opting in to the Oracle Health Information Network Terms of Participation through Oracle Health Connection Hub. It does not require additional setup, configuration, or consulting engagements.

Oracle Health Information Network delivers a holistic view of the patient by combining data from multiple care venues to drive more informed care decisions and reduce expensive, duplicative testing and clinical processes. The solution can also be used in conjunction with Oracle Health Seamless Exchange, which aggregates data from multiple sources then cleanses and deduplicates the data and integrates it into the Oracle Health Foundation electronic health record (EHR) and next-generation Oracle Health EHR. It significantly reduces time-consuming data review and manual data normalization while increasing data integrity. In addition, customers can use Oracle Health Connection Hub to manage their interoperability services, including the Oracle Health Information Network, to enable interoperability governance, auditing, and access reporting.

"We welcome Oracle Health Information Network as the latest Designated QHIN and are excited to extend the benefits of seamless health information exchange to more participants than ever," said Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project and TEFCA Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCE®) Lead.

